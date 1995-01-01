The Ultimate Online Cruise Resource

Cruise Critic is the leading cruise reviews site, which hosts the largest cruise community in the world. More than six million people, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise fans, visit Cruise Critic each month to research and plan their cruises, connect with other cruisers and share their passion for cruising.

With the aim of helping people to find the right cruise, Cruise Critic features more than 650,000 cruise reviews as well as advice and information from our team of cruise experts on everything from choosing a ship to planning your time in port. The site also offer itinerary and pricing information, deals and money-saving tips.

The popular Cruise Critic forums are a place for people to post questions and share insights with other cruisers, and chat with others who share their love of cruising.

Cruise Critic's Content Leads the Industry

The leading authority and market leader for consumer cruise information; no other single resource covers the world of cruising as thoroughly as Cruise Critic. Since its inception in 1995, Cruise Critic has earned the status of being the most influential cruise site and an innovator of consumer cruise news. The site was acquired by Tripadvisor in 2007, and is part of the largest travel community in the world.

Editorial Mission

At Cruise Critic we aim to provide balanced, unbiased reporting and take our journalistic credibility seriously. It is central to the aim of the site to provide you, the reader, with an accurate and reliable resource on all aspects of cruising, and we do so by pairing our editorial content with thousands of reviews from our members of the site. Cruise Critic accepts advertising, but it remains strictly impartial from an editorial standpoint – something which is made clear to all advertisers.

Everything You Need to Plan a Cruise

Cruise Critic features reviews of 700 cruise ships, including ocean, river, luxury and expedition vessels, with information from our team of experts, as well as reviews from people who've recently cruised on these ships. The content covers all aspects of a cruise, from cabins and dining options, to onboard ambiance. Cruise Critic also provides an overview of the 120+ cruise lines featured on the site, and almost 500 ports worldwide, to help travelers find the right cruise and itinerary, and plan their trips with confidence.

Cruise Critic features:

Cruise reviews

Expert advice

Cruise itineraries and pricing

Cruise deals

Port and destination information

Tips and recommendations

Information for first-time cruisers

The World's Largest Cruise Community

Community and social connections have always been core to Cruise Critic and the site's popular forums continue to host thousands of conversations every day, from how to choose a first cruise, to best ways to see a particular port or destination. Cruisers who are booked on a cruise, can chat to others sailing on the same cruise, through Cruise Critic Roll Call forums. Through these forums, people can discuss plans for their upcoming cruise, get to know those on the same sailing and share the excitement of the countdown to their vacation. Additionally, several cruise lines host parties onboard for Cruise Critic Roll Call participants. These Meet & Mingle parties offer a chance to meet online friends in person.