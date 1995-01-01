Questions, Feedback or Suggestions

feedback@cruisecritic.com

Cruise Critic 7 Soho Square London W1D 3QB

Community

We're sorry, but we are unable to offer Message Board Asssistance over the telephone. You will be able to obtain assistance by following the instructions at our Cruise Critic Community Help Center

Community Manager: LauraS

Careers

jobs@cruisecritic.com

Editorial

Editor-In-Chief: Colleen McDaniel

Managing Editor: Chris Gray Faust

Managing Editor, Cruise Critic UK: Adam Caulter

Press

Public Relations: Aubrey Dunn

Advertising

Advertising: Mark Patscher

Affiliates & Remnant Inventory: Greg Seward