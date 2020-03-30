Cruise Critic may be an important resource for cruise travellers, but the Web site -- whether via its community of members or its team of editorial staffers -- is also frequently cited as a source of information by more traditional media. We've been featured on the BBC and ABC News, as a top travel site by Daily Express, iNews, and the Daily Mail, and recommended in outlets ranging from Luxurious Magazine to The Daily Mirror.
Where might you have seen us lately? Check us out....
Published 30 March 2020
Published 04 February 2020
Published 20 January 2020
Published 15 January 2020
Published 15 October 2019
Published 19 July 2019
Published 28th May 2019
Published 25th April 2019
Published 25th March 2019
Published 1st February 2019
Published 18th January 2019
Published 9th January 2019
Published 3rd January 2019
Published November 2018
Published November 2018
Published June 2018
Published May 2018
Published April 2018
Published November 2017
Published September 2017
Published September 2017
Published September 2017
Published August 2017
Published August 2017
Published August 2017
Published August 2017
Published August 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published July 2017
Published June 2017
Published June 2017
Published June 2017
Published May 2017
Published May 2017
Published May 2017
Published May 2017
Published April 2017
Published April 2017
Published April 2017
Published April 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published March 2017
Published February 2017
Published February 2017
Published February 2017
Published February 2017
Published January 2017
Incentive Travel & Corporate Meetings
Published January 2017
Published January 2017
Published January 2017
Published January 2017
Published December 2016
Published December 2016
Published December 2016
Published November 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published October 2016
Published September 2016
Published September 2016
Published September 2016
Published September 2016
Published September 2016
Published August 2016
Published August 2016
Published July 2016
Published July 2016
Published July 2016
Published July 2016
Published July 2016
Published July 2016
Published June 2016
Published May 2016
Published April 2016
Published April 2016
Published April 2016
Published March 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published February 2016
Published December 2015
Published December 2015
Published December 2015
Published November 2015
Mail Online reports: " Why is it so expensive to use the internet at sea? Connecting to the internet has been a challenge for cruise lines, due to the logistics of connecting to satellites so far from land. Because of that, internet at sea has historically been more expensive and less reliable than travellers are used to on land. Adam Coulter, UK editor, Cruise Critic"
October 2015
CNN.com reports: " The UK Cruise Critic Awards were also handed out Monday, with Crystal winning the top award for luxury there too. "New ship launches, itineraries and onboard offerings bring more choice than before, which is great news for UK holidaymakers, but can make it even harder to choose the right cruise," said Cruise Critic UK editor, Adam Coulter."
October 2015
Canada.com reports: " Cruise Critic UK editor Adam Coulter said this: "We aim to identify the lines we feel are at the top of their game, and highlight the latest innovations in the industry to help people when planning a cruise." The biggest ship built for the United Kingdom market, P&O's Britannia, was recognized as Best New Ship. The U.S. editors picked the Viking Star (that line's first ocean going ship). Britannia, which arrived in March, was praised for its sophisticated decor and design, and outstanding dining. In addition, P&O Cruises retained the overall award for Best Dining for the second consecutive year, with commendations from Cruise Critic editors for its restaurants including Epicurean, Britannia's fine dining molecular gastronomy eatery.."
October 2015
Mail Online reports: "Where else can you watch a West End show and dine on the cuisine of a celebrity chef under the stars before taking a dip in a bio-luminescent tide? Cruise Critic has announced the winners of its annual UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2015 highlighting the best cruise lines across 25 categories."
October 2015
Examiner.com reports: "Cruise Critic, the online cruise reviews site, has revealed the winners of its annual U.K. Editors' Picks Awards for 2015. The winners, which are selected by Cruise Critic's team of cruise experts, highlight the best cruise lines across 25 categories. Says Cruise Critic U.K. editor, Adam Coulter: "We aim to identify the lines we feel are at the top of their game, and highlight the latest innovations in the industry to help people when planning a cruise."
October 2015
ITV.com reports: "Guernsey has won the best UK port in the Cruise Critic Editor Awards. The island has been chosen because of it's 'substantial' on island developments to cater for cruise passengers. Its increasing popularity was also a contributing factor. There's been a 74% increase in cruises from 2012. "
October 2015
ITV.com reports: "Southampton has been named the UK's best cruise departure port. Nick Ridehalgh, ABP Director Southampton, said: "We are extremely proud that Southampton has again been named the UK's best departure port by Cruise Critic for the seventh time running."
October 2015
BBC South reports: "Southampton has been named best British cruise port. P&O Cruises Britannia which was named in Southampton earlier this year has also won the award for best new ship and another company operating from the port Royal Caribbean has been named best for families. The award comes from leading review website Cruise Critic."
October 2015
Independent.ie reports: " Leading cruise site CruiseCritic.co.uk has announced the winners of its annual Editors' Picks Awards for 2015."
October 2015
Mail Online reports: "Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, agreed that attitudes were changing. "The rise of social media and sites such as ours, which allows people to connect online prior to setting sail, give people the confidence to cruise on their own by helping them to get to know their fellow passengers, and form new friendships, before leaving home," he added."
July 2015
Greenock Telegraph reports: "The town was named as a must-visit destination in a poll conducted by Cruise Critic, an online cruise guide where travellers share their experiences and opinions. It ran a survey asking American cruisers which UK port they would most love to visit. Of almost 800 responses, the port selected by the majority - almost 40 per cent - was Greenock."
July 2015
Which? reports: "Where can I find more advice on choosing a cruise? First-time and veteran cruisers alike will find plenty of information at Cruise Critic, a comprehensive review website. Its active message boards offer discussions on all aspects of cruising."
June 2015
Mail Online reports: "Spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz told cruise reviews and information website Cruise Critic: 'This is something that we've been grappling with for quite some time. Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, told MailOnline Travel: 'While Carnival's new policy restricts passengers from taking bottled water on board its ships, cruisers can continue to bring soft drinks and juice in cans and cartons, and pre-purchased cases of water will be available on board at a reasonable cost."
June 2015
Metro Online reports: "We've been voted most friendly port city by the hard-to-please passengers of Cruise Critic. A sort of TripAdvisor at sea. And we'll take that, thank you very much."
June 2015
Mail Online reports: "Adam Coulter, UK Editor for CruiseCritic.co.uk, told MailOnline Travel: 'Norwegian Cruise Line's reversal of its recent ban on passengers taking food from restaurants is in direct response to cruisers' feedback, including that from the Cruise Critic member forums. The reversal is testament to the power of the voice of the cruising community, and also to the cruise line's responsiveness. Cruisers spoke and the line listened."
June 2015
Columbus Direct reports: "Adam Coulter, UK Editor, Cruise Critic A cruise holiday is a convenient way to travel and explore new destinations. You can travel to different countries, yet you only need to unpack once, and you'll spend less time waiting for trains or planes. Depending on the itinerary you select, each day you'll be able to visit a new place - it's ideal for those keen to explore as many new destinations as possible."
May 2015
TTG Digital reports: "We are all very excited to explore a new concept for our next conference on a ship that won the 2015 Cruise Critic award as 'Best from the UK'."
May 2015
Liverpool Echo reports: " The spacious liner, which topped three small ship categories in Cruise Critic's prestigious UK Cruisers' Cruise Awards 2015, will undertake two return voyages from Liverpool Cruise Terminal to Canada on May 22 for 28 nights and then again in August."
May 2015
ITCM reports: " The stylish 2,850-guest cruise ship has been refreshed and enhanced during a nine-day dry dock in Florida with new bars, a new restaurant and a brand new suite accommodation concept. Popular amongst holidaymakers, Celebrity Eclipse was named 'Best from the UK' in the Cruise Critic 2015 Cruisers' Choice Awards ahead of the additional enhancements."
May 2015
MSN Travel reports: " To help holidaymakers learn more about this rapidly expanding sector, Cruise Critic the world's largest cruise reviews site and cruise community, breaks down some of the myths and misconceptions of river cruising."
May 2015
Mail Online reports: " Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, says: 'Cruising is an excellent value holiday because all major expenses (lodging, meals, activities and entertainment) tend to be included with most lines. 'However, confusion can arise when a cruise is described as "all-inclusive" as there are some items, which are mostly optional, which come with an extra cost, and it's these which can quickly run up the bill'."
May 2015
Mummy Travels reports: "Until you add Disney to the mix of course. Because they've now announced a partnership with AmaWaterways, according to this story on Cruise Critic, joining Tauck River Cruising and CroisiEurope to offer trips aimed squarely at families."
April 2015
MSN Travel reports: "The UK's favourite cruise ships have been announced from Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards 2015, and Celebrity Cruises are the front runners with three of their ships winning in different categories."
April 2015
Daily Echo reports: "Ten liners which sail from Southampton were named as the best in their category after members of the public voted for their favourites in the Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."
March 2015
World of Cruising reports: "The results of the 2015 Cruise Critic UK Cruisers' Choice Awards have been announced."
March 2015
Mail Online reports: "You can swot up on the internet for all this information - cruisecritic.co.uk is a good starting point - but for informed guidance it's much easier simply to contact a specialist cruise agent."
March 2015
Computer World reports: "The lion's share of people answering questions on Flyertalk and other forums like it - Cruisecritic for the cruising fans, TripAdvisor for travel and hospitality broadly, AutomotiveForums for car enthusiasts, etc. - are other consumers, albeit well-informed ones."
March 2015
Telegraph.co.uk reports: "Entertainment on board Thomson Cruises ships is second to none, winning accolades in both the 2013 UK and Global Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."
March 2015
The Scotsman reports: "Consumer rating website CruiseCritic, said the first two major new ships would arrive this year. Managing editor Colleen McDaniel said: "With a number of ship launches scheduled over the next few years, and an estimated rise in passenger numbers for 2015, it's exciting to see the industry continue to grow."
March 2015
Liverpool Echo reports: "Last year, Cruise Critic UK, the leading source of cruise information on the web, named Belfast as 'Best UK Port of Call' in its Editors' Picks Awards 2012."
February 2015
Incentive Travel & Corporate Meetings reports: "Luxury cruise line Celebrity Cruises has been named top with nine accolades at this year's Cruise Critic Cruiser's Choice Awards, including Southampton-based Celebrity Eclipse continuing to lead the 'Best from the UK' in the Destination category."
February 2015
Cruise Ship News reports: "You may wonder why we have put this 2015 UK Cruisers Choice Awards winners announced post under the Celebrity Cruises category, and the explanation is rather simple, this company swept the board by winning nine awards."
February 2015
eGlobal Travel Media reports: "Celebrity Cruises' modern, luxurious ships have been recognised among the best in the cruise industry by Cruise Critic US and UK in the 2015 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards, winning the highest honour in 10 categories."
February 2015
Ipswich Star reports: "Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines has picked up five major awards at the annual UK Cruisers' Choice Awards."
February 2015
World of Cruising reports: "Cruise Critic had photographed the bar at Atul Kochhar's Sindhu restaurant, and had commented that the designers have made use of a lot of marble on-board."
February 2015
Mail Online reports: "Online cruise guide Cruise Critic is predicting the Mediterranean will continue to be the top choice for UK cruisers. But it adds that some of the cruise destinations to watch in 2015 include Norway, Australia and the Elbe River, as well as a resurgence of the Caribbean."
January 2015
CNN reports: "P&O Cruises' culinary offerings on-board their new ship Britannia are particularly exciting," says Adam Coulter, editor of Cruise Critic. "The line has enlisted the help of a number of celebrity chefs to create the first cookery school on-board a British ship."
January 2015
Ipswich Star reports: "Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has been voted winner of the Best Value for Money category of the Cruise Critic UK Editors' Pick Awards for 2014."
November 2014
Ship Technology reports: "Featuring online check-in, a robotic bar, RFID-based passenger services and one of the world's most advanced entertainment systems, Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is billed as the first 'smart ship'. Cruise Critic UK editor Adam Coulter talks about his experience on the maiden voyage and whether the cruise liner lives up to expectations."
December 2014
Travel Mole reports: "Best Travel Review Website: 1. TripAdvisor 2. CruiseCritic.co.uk 3. Silver Travel Advisor."
November 2014
The Business Magazine reports: "Associated British Ports' Port of Southampton has been named the UK's Best Departure Port for the sixth year running. Southampton won the coveted title in the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards. Southampton is not only the UK's leading cruise port but also Europe's number one turnaround cruise port."
November 2014
Your Hols reports: "Cruise experts have spoken and named the best cruise ships, lines and ports. See if you agree with the Cruise Critic's list of winners of UK Editors' Picks Awards 2014 (below). For more details see Cruise Critic."
November 2014
Daily Echo reports: "The Port of Southampton is the country's best cruise departure port - for the sixth year running. Operated by Associated British Ports, it has won the coveted title in the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards."
November 2014
Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise reviews site and cruise community Cruise Critic has named its UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2014. Highlighting the best cruise ships, cruise lines and ports, the awards were selected by Cruise Critic's experienced team of cruise experts in 18 categories."
November 2014
Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool has been named the UK's best cruise port of call for the second year running. Cruise Critic, a sister site of TripAdvisor, handed the city the accolade due to the range of attractions within walking distance of its cruise terminal."
November 2014
Mirror Online reports: "Best Travel Review Website: 1. TripAdvisor 2. CruiseCritic.co.uk 3. Silver Travel Advisor."
September 2014
Ship Technology reports: ""Cruise lines are putting an emphasis on offering more on board rather than just building larger ships," says Adam Coulter, the UK editor for Cruise Critic, a leading cruise review and information site. "New builds typically have some kind of never-seen-before-at-sea feature. We can see this from looking at the upcoming launches such as Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, which are the first and second of the next-generation ships for the line."
September 2014
Independent.co.uk reports: "You need not visit an observatory to watch the stars. "A cruise provides the ideal opportunity," says Adam Coulter of cruisecritic.co.uk. "Out at sea, you're further from light pollution - the further out, the better the visibility."
September 2014
Eturbonews reports: "Cruise Critic revealed that, if cruising alone, more than two thirds of UK cruisers (72%) would make an effort to meet new people, and only a fraction (14%) prefer to keep to themselves, according to a recent poll."
September 2014
Mirror Online reports: "Four out of 10 cruise passengers book their holidays a year or more in advance, but more than a quarter leave it until the last minute, according to a survey by the website Cruise Critic. UK editor Adam Coulter said this week: "Those who can be flexible can find some excellent last-minute deals. If you can plan ahead and like to book much earlier, you should look for added value promotions..."
August 2014
Ship Technology reports: "Cruise lines are outing an emphasis on offering more on board rather than just building larger ships, says Adam Coulter, the UK editor for Cruise Critic, a leading cruise review and information site."
August 2014
Eturbonews reports: "Cruise Critic revealed that 27% of cruisers are last minute planners, booking within weeks of their cruise, while 33% book a few months out. Over a third of respondents (40%) like to be more organised and make reservations at least a year (or more) in advance, according to a recent poll."
June 2014
Cruise Ship News reports: "It was not an easy thing to do because making these changes are very complex, as you change one and this has a knock-on effect with other cruises, hence why June and July will be affected. Thankfully, Cruise Critic has done all of the handwork for you and have listed the entire June and July Danube and Elbe River cruise itinerary alterations."
June 2014
Mail Online reports: "Dover has seen a rise in passengers, according to figures released last year. A spokesperson from Cruise Critic, a website that brands itself as the world's largest cruise site, said: Twenty-three per cent is a significant increase in the number of passengers sailing from Dover and indicative of the growing industry as more people look to take a cruise as the holiday of choice..."
June 2014
Reader's Digest reports: "Select your season: Depending on where you go in the world, you'll want to have the best climate for your trip. Visit cruisecritic for information on cruise destinations and weather conditions."
June 2014
Cruise Ship News reports: "Seeing as though Quantum will be based in New Jersey for a little while, Jamie and his team will be communicating with farmers and fisherman in New Jersey in order to get the best ethically sourced food. Let us hope that Oliver will be welcomed on these cruise ships, seeing as though this is the first time he has had a restaurant onboard a cruise ship. For more on this recent interview with Jamie Oliver, we ask that you head over to Cruise Critic's website."
May 2014
The Telegraph reports: "Entertainment on board Thomson Cruises ships is second to none, winning accolades in both the 2013 UK and Global Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."
May 2014
Mirror.co.uk reports: "Adam Coulter, UK editor of website Cruise Critic, is a recent convert to river cruising. He says: "Water, wi-fi, shore excursions - and wine at meals! It's a generous deal, and stands in marked contrast to most mainstream cruise lines."
April 2014
Dailyecho.co.uk reports: "Results of a poll carried out by the Internet's largest cruising website, Cruise Critic, which has more than one million members, indicate that next year is the most anticipated time for Southampton with the arrival of three major super ships, Britannia, Anthem of the seas, and Royal Princess in the Port. Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic said: "Having these three key ships based in the port is very relevant to at least one million people, and shows an important investment in the British cruise industry. Southampton was named 'Best UK departure Port in the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Award in 2013, and by offering excellent choice it really is becoming the 'Heathrow of Cruising'."
April 2014
The Telegraph reports: "As the birthplace of the first passenger cruise line, with an unrivalled maritime history and a cruise terminal at the heart of the city's waterfront, Liverpool was an obvious destination for the cruise show. It's not surprising that it was voted Best UK Port of Call at Cruise Critic UK's editor's pick awards last month."
March 2014
The Telegraph reports: "CruiseCritic. Who? An online guide to cruises, cruise lines and exclusive cruise deals, set up in 1995. What do they do? Review cruises, collate cruise deals, and provide information on every aspect of life at sea that you could possibly seek, including articles on "nine things to know about US river cruising." Number of passengers/holidaymakers/customers? The Independent Traveler, Inc, publisher of Cruise Critic, receives more than five million unique visitors each year. Quirky fact: The website has such comprehensive cruise information that it even includes a page on what to do in the case of a norovirus outbreak on a ship."
March 2014
Tnooz reports:"Onboard Media aims to build an online community of cruisegoers, which will flow in the wake of long-established forums and reviews sites Cruise Critic (owned by TripAdvisor) and Cruisemates."
March 2014
Dailyecho.co.uk reports: "SOUTHAMPTON-based cruise ships have taken many of the top honours in an annual poll of passengers organised by the world's largest cruise website. P&O Cruises' supership Azura came out on top as the best vessel for families in the all ship sizes category of the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Cruisers Choice Awards."
February 2014
Incentive Travel reports: "Azamara Club Cruises dominated the Small Ship category at this year's Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards sailing away with seven awards, including the most coveted prize of Best Overall Ship, making them the highest performing cruise line in the Small Ship category."
February 2014
Irish Examiner reports: "Generally speaking, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian (NCL) are best-equipped for families with kids, but just in case, check the reviews and ship descriptions on cruisecritic.co.uk before handing over that deposit."
February 2014
Bride reports: "For more tips on planning a cruise wedding, visit Cruise Critic to read more cruise wedding tips."
February 2014
Telegraph Travel reports: " Useful websites include cruisecritic.co.uk, for passenger reviews and general advice."
January 2014
AOL Travel UK reports: "Savvy cruisers will be booking shore excursions online before their holiday, often through independent tour operators rather than with the cruise lines in 2014. A Cruise Critic poll revealed that 59 per cent book through the cruise line and 41 per cent through independent companies. The competition benefits cruisers by delivering more excursion choices and unique offerings."
January 2014
BBC Consumer reports: "Cruises can be booked at good rates during "national cruise week" (the third week of the month). Adam Coulter from Cruise Critic also says good deals can also be found between January and March."
January 2014
e-tid reports: "Taster cruises, pick 'n' mix deals and far-flung destinations are among the UK market trends for next year, according to Cruise Critic. The cruise reviews site anticipates the rise of more 'pick 'n' 'mix deals' in 2014 as these allow cruisers to try different onboard experiences - from drink packages, to onboard credits for use towards specialty restaurants, spas and shore excursions."
December 2013
Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise Critic UK has highlighted new trends for the UK market in 2014."
December 2013
The Daily Mirror reports: "Looks like P&O Cruises and Fred Olsen are spot on with their announcements of an increased number of short cruises planned for next year. Analysis by cruisecritic.co.uk has highlighted the demand for breaks as brief as two to four nights."
December 2013
Your-Hols reports: "If you've been put off cruising by thinking the mammoth ships are full of older people, think again - a new survey for the launch of National Cruise Week tomorrow, shows that more than half of cruisers took their first cruise before they were 45. The poll by Cruise Critic, the world's largest cruise review site, also shows that a third were between 45 and 55, while only 17 per cent cruised for the first time between 55 and 65, while just three per cent were older than 65."
October 2013
You & Your Wedding reports: "Cruise Critic and You & Your Wedding provide top tips on getting married at sea.
October 2013
Southern Daily Echo reports: "Southampton has been named as the best departure port in the country for the fifth time. The city's port, which has this week celebrated its 175th anniversary, won the Best UK Departure Port accolade at the 2013 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards."
October 2013
Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool has been voted the Best UK Port of Call by experts at the world's largest cruise review and cruise community site. The award was made by the Cruise Critic website's UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2013."
October 2013
Liverpool Confidential reports: "Whatever, Liverpool has been named the UK's best port of call by experts on cruising, on one of the biggest websites in the field. Cruise Critic - sister site of Trip Advisor - named the city as their top pick based on the warm welcome visitors receive when they arrive in Liverpool, the historic architecture and the fact that so many attractions are within half hour walk of the terminal."
October 2013
Moneywise reports: "Before you do anything decide what sort of cruise you fancy. Do you want to go on a big ship packed with restaurants and bars or would you prefer a smaller boutique ship? Do you mind if there are families on board, where you go and what you see? Do you want to spend sea days indulging in gourmet food, playing sport or arts and crafts? Independent cruise website, Cruisecritic.co.uk (a subsidiary of TripAdvisor) is a good starting point for cruise reviews."
September 2013
eturbonews reports: "With changes to onboard smoking policies recently announced by cruise lines including Disney, Seabourn, Cunard and Royal Caribbean, Cruise Critic asked cruisers whether smoking on ship balconies should be prohibited."
September 2013
Mail Online reports: "A survey conducted by cruise reviews website Cruise Critic saw 54 per cent of those questioned say that smoking on balconies - even when the balcony belongs to the passengers' personal cabin - should not be permitted."
September 2013
ABC News reports: "A poll of more than 500 passengers by Cruise Critic, a global cruise community site, revealed that 54 percent think smoking should be banned from cabin balconies. And nearly a quarter of respondents were in favor of prohibiting puffing from all areas of the ship."
September 2013
The Telegraph reports: "The survey, by cruise review site Cruise Critic, comes as more American-owned cruise lines bow to passenger pressure and ban smoking on balconies - a move approved by half of those polled."
September 2013
Travel Mole reports: "More than half of cruisers feel that smoking should be banned from balconies, and just under a quarter believe that it should be banned everywhere, according to a poll carried out by review site, Cruise Critic."
September 2013
Liverpool Daily Post reports: "Adam Coulter, editor of the top online guide Cruise Critic, who is attending today's inaugural Columbus Day cruise convention in Liverpool, hailed the port's re-entry into the market."
September 2013
Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool's untapped potential for cruise departures could benefit the entire UK cruise industry - not just North West travellers, it was claimed. Adam Coulter, editor of online guide Cruise Critic, who is attending today's inaugural Columbus Day cruise convention in the city, hailed the port's re-entry to the market."
September 2013
TTG Digital reports: "Being here - as a journalist, but also as a cruise enthusiast - is a cathartic process. It's partly about watching an astonishing engineering feat, but it's also a chance to look forward."
September 2013
Herald Scotland reports: "Like many cruise-goers, her trips start long before embarkation. Online forums on CruiseCritic.co.uk allow passengers to discuss their forthcoming adventure before boarding. Linnie founded the International Critters community six years ago, which goes by the motto of 'give something back'."
September 2013
Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise critic poll reveals surprising results about first-time cruising age. Many cruise lines are keen to target the "new to cruise" audience, including families, and this survey highlights that cruising is attractive to people of all ages."
September 2013
Independent.ie reports: "Last year, Cruise Critic UK, the leading source of cruise information on the web, named Belfast as 'Best UK Port of Call' in its Editors' Picks Awards 2012."
June 2013
