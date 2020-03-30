Handicare

How much does it cost to travel the world?

ROL Cruise

How to make the most of your retirement Anchor Hanover

The best stops along Alaska's Inside Passage Azamara

How to stay fit on a cruise ROL Cruise

Why cruising is perfect for solo travellers ROL Cruise

What it’s like to cruise the South Pacific Islands ROL Cruise

Cruise holidays in 2019: new ships, new routes, new tech – and more iNews

Are Cruises Expensive? Cruise Myths Debunked ROL Cruise

The Ultimate Winter Toolkit for Older People Age UK Mobility

The Inaugural ROL Cruise Survey ROL Cruise

Cruising the Amazon River: The Trip of a Lifetime ROL Cruise

10 Reasons to Book a River Cruise ROL Cruise

1 in 10 Britons Now Travel Solo, Our Latest Research Suggests Cruise 1st

Cruise Enthusiasts Share Their Favourite Onboard Dining Experiences Cruise 1st Australia

Top Tips For Your First Ever Cruise Jetline Cruise

Six of the Best Last-Minute Holiday Websites AOL

What to Pack for a Cruise Holiday Jetline Cruise

12 things you need to know before your first cruise LV.com

Cruise passengers are getting younger, figures reveal Southern Daily Echo

U by Uniworld: There's now a cruise for millennials and it'll divide opinion The Independent

13 top first-time cruise dilemmas MSN

Thomson cruise ship Tui Discovery will be coming to Southampton Southern Daily Echo

Irish port named one of Europe's top cruise destinations Irish Mirror

Cobh ranks as Western Europe's second-best cruise destination Independent.ie

Greenock named in top five cruise ship destinations across Western Europe Herald Scotland

St Peter Port named as top cruise destination ITV.com

2017's top cruise destinations in the world MSN

The world's best cruise destinations, as voted by cruisers AOL

The ultimate 2017 cruise destinations revealed: Budapest, Alaska and Game of Thrones location Dubrovnik come out top in annual awards Daily Mail

10 Easy Ways to Take the Stress Out of Solo Travel Cruise 1st

The top 5 things you should never pack for your cruise BT.com

P&O becomes first British cruise line to offer same-sex marriages at sea The Telegraph

We book years ahead for best deals: Cut the cost of a luxury cruise Daily Mail

Top tips for planning a honeymoon cruise – what to know before you book Vows & Venues

Must-see Mediterranean cruise destinations MSN

15 weird but wonderful themed cruises Love EXPLORING

Retirement bucket list Age UK Mobility Blog

Amazing Azamara: Escape the cruise crowds on a floating boutique hotel Independent.ie

Cruise trends to watch Ship Technology

10 cruise myths that simply aren’t true The 10 Thing

Why solo cruises are the perfect way to travel ROL Cruise

Afternoon tea cruises: 7 of the best teas at sea BT.com

Premium all inclusive - Introducing the new way to cruise Cruise Trade News

Liverpool Cruise Terminal celebrates its 10th birthday this year The Guide Liverpool

Six common cruise myths dispelled Staffordshire Living

Saga begins as first of 65 cruise liners to arrive in Cobh Irish Examiner

Top cruises to harness your health & wellbeing in 2017 Essex Enquirer

When are the big ships coming to Liverpool in 2017? Liverpool Echo

2017 Cruisers' Choice Awards MSN

Cruise Critic Signs New MSC Cruises Partnership Breaking Travel News

Five of the Top Luxury Cruise Lines to Consider Men Style Fashion

How Cruise Ships Now Compete With Top Bars and Restaurants AOL Travel

2017 Best Cruise Ships by the People Who Know Your Hols

Review Site Names Best-Rated Cruise Ships Travel Mole

Royal Caribbean Seize the Day With a Hat-Trick of Wave Award Wins The Mirror

From a Family-Friendly Liner with 10-Storey Slides to a Luxury Vessel With a Croquet Lawn: The World's Best Cruise Ships of 2017 Revealed Daily Mail

Cruises for non-cruisers: How to plan the best first cruise Sloan!

Carnival launches first of three new cruise ships in 2017 Incentive Travel & Corporate Meetings

Revealed: The secret to creating an extraordinary family holiday AOL Travel

First time cruiser? Planning is key! Staffordshire Living

Go on a Cruise From the UK Essex Enquirer

Carnival Cruise Line to add new Vista class ship by 2019 Ship Technology

Eight common cruise myths that aren't true AOL Travel

10 Reasons to visit the Telegraph Cruise Show The Telegraph

Cash boost for Southampton Port as major cruise company MSC returns Southern Daily Echo

Are your Christmas travel plans on track? BT.com

Cruise Awards: 8 of the Best Liners and Trips for Luxury Cruise Holidays Revealed BT.com

Liverpool Named Best UK Port for Cruise Ships - for THIRD Time Liverpool Echo

Holiday at sea? The world's best cruise ships have been named Independent.ie

Holiday at sea? The world's best cruise ships have been named Independent.ie

The best cruise options for 2016 AOL Travel

Thomson Cruises wins Best New Ship 2016 with TUI Discovery The Express

Second hand, first rate The Mirror

Jogging Tracks, Personal Butlers and Two-Storey Loft Suites: Inside the Award-Winning Cruise Ships Hailed as the World's Best Daily Mail

Cobh named one of western Europe’s best cruise destinations Breaking Travel News

Cobh named one of western Europe’s best cruise destinations The Irish Times

Greenock voted third most popular cruise destination The Scotsman

From the shores of uninhabited islands to the banks of the River Seine: The top-rated cruise destinations of the year revealed Daily Mail

"Greenock is a top destination for cruise passengers" Greenock Telegraph

How to find a good deal on a cruise Moneywise

Cruising- new destinations BBC World Service

Is it cheaper to get married abroad in Rhodes, Cyprus, Sri Lanka or Croatia? Love Money

The Seven Seas Explorer and 3 more of the world’s most luxurious cruise ships BT.com

Travellers reveal the strangest things they've ever seen on a cruise Daily Mail

Cruise operator bans guests from packing bottled water to 'speed up security checks' - but customers say move is 'disgraceful' Daily Mail

Cut the cost of your next cruise holiday Love Money

The cruise ships with the best wifi CNN

Why you should book your 2017 holiday now MSN

The most unusual things left behind by cruise ship passengers Daily Mail

Family Fun on the Independence of the Seas Southern Daily Echo

Harmony of the Seas and 4 of the best cruise ships sailing from the UK in 2016 BT.com

Strictly, Bake Off and zombies on the high seas as cruises tempt younger market The Guardian

Coming up in luxury cruise: Five luxury lines to consider Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

Cruise Critic Awards: Brit cruise fans name their favourite ships Daily Express

Family-friendly entertainment, gourmet dining and all-inclusive luxury: The world's best cruise ships revealed Daily Mail

Southampton cruise ships win industry awards Southern Daily Echo

The culinary cruise Ship Technology

Superyacht not big enough? Now you can rent out a 200-person CRUISE SHIP for a mere $500,000 a week This is Money

Great new bars on great new ships Your Hols

Fancy a hike or biking tours? AmaWaterways reveals INCREDIBLE new excursions Daily Express

Leave Your Cruise to the Last Minute, Buy Your Hotel Room a Month Ahead and Take the Train on a Tuesday: When to Book for a Bargain in 2016 Daily Mail

14 incredible Caribbean cruise holidays The Telegraph

Smart technology that's enhancing holidays: The latest in-room tech and travel apps Independent

Fancy a river cruise? These are the best of your lot AOL Travel

Comment: "The WiFi tide has turned: Cruise ship giant slashes internet charges by over 90% with guests now able to log on for just 3 pounds a day" Mail Online reports: " Why is it so expensive to use the internet at sea? Connecting to the internet has been a challenge for cruise lines, due to the logistics of connecting to satellites so far from land. Because of that, internet at sea has historically been more expensive and less reliable than travellers are used to on land. Adam Coulter, UK editor, Cruise Critic"

Comment: "And the world's best new cruise ship is..." CNN.com reports: " The UK Cruise Critic Awards were also handed out Monday, with Crystal winning the top award for luxury there too. "New ship launches, itineraries and onboard offerings bring more choice than before, which is great news for UK holidaymakers, but can make it even harder to choose the right cruise," said Cruise Critic UK editor, Adam Coulter."

Comment: "United Kingdom's Cruise Critic awards" Canada.com reports: " Cruise Critic UK editor Adam Coulter said this: "We aim to identify the lines we feel are at the top of their game, and highlight the latest innovations in the industry to help people when planning a cruise." The biggest ship built for the United Kingdom market, P&O's Britannia, was recognized as Best New Ship. The U.S. editors picked the Viking Star (that line's first ocean going ship). Britannia, which arrived in March, was praised for its sophisticated decor and design, and outstanding dining. In addition, P&O Cruises retained the overall award for Best Dining for the second consecutive year, with commendations from Cruise Critic editors for its restaurants including Epicurean, Britannia's fine dining molecular gastronomy eatery.."

Comment: "Are these the best cruise lines in the world? The award winning ships making waves feature Nobu cuisine, West End shows and mystery itineraries" Mail Online reports: "Where else can you watch a West End show and dine on the cuisine of a celebrity chef under the stars before taking a dip in a bio-luminescent tide? Cruise Critic has announced the winners of its annual UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2015 highlighting the best cruise lines across 25 categories."

Comment: "Cruise Critic U.K. awards best cruise lines of 2015" Examiner.com reports: "Cruise Critic, the online cruise reviews site, has revealed the winners of its annual U.K. Editors' Picks Awards for 2015. The winners, which are selected by Cruise Critic's team of cruise experts, highlight the best cruise lines across 25 categories. Says Cruise Critic U.K. editor, Adam Coulter: "We aim to identify the lines we feel are at the top of their game, and highlight the latest innovations in the industry to help people when planning a cruise."

Comment: "Guernsey wins best UK port for 'substantial' on island development for passengers" ITV.com reports: "Guernsey has won the best UK port in the Cruise Critic Editor Awards. The island has been chosen because of it's 'substantial' on island developments to cater for cruise passengers. Its increasing popularity was also a contributing factor. There's been a 74% increase in cruises from 2012. "

Comment: "Southampton named best cruise departure port" ITV.com reports: "Southampton has been named the UK's best cruise departure port. Nick Ridehalgh, ABP Director Southampton, said: "We are extremely proud that Southampton has again been named the UK's best departure port by Cruise Critic for the seventh time running."

Comment: "Southampton Best UK Departure Port" BBC South reports: "Southampton has been named best British cruise port. P&O Cruises Britannia which was named in Southampton earlier this year has also won the award for best new ship and another company operating from the port Royal Caribbean has been named best for families. The award comes from leading review website Cruise Critic."

Comment: "The best cruise lines of 2015" Independent.ie reports: " Leading cruise site CruiseCritic.co.uk has announced the winners of its annual Editors' Picks Awards for 2015."

Comment: "Hot New Spot to Find Love... on a Cruise Ship: 20-somethings are Bonding on Board" Mail Online reports: "Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, agreed that attitudes were changing. "The rise of social media and sites such as ours, which allows people to connect online prior to setting sail, give people the confidence to cruise on their own by helping them to get to know their fellow passengers, and form new friendships, before leaving home," he added."

Comment: "US cruise passengers pick Greenock as their top port" Greenock Telegraph reports: "The town was named as a must-visit destination in a poll conducted by Cruise Critic, an online cruise guide where travellers share their experiences and opinions. It ran a survey asking American cruisers which UK port they would most love to visit. Of almost 800 responses, the port selected by the majority - almost 40 per cent - was Greenock."

Comment: "How to Choose the Best Cruise " Which? reports: "Where can I find more advice on choosing a cruise? First-time and veteran cruisers alike will find plenty of information at Cruise Critic, a comprehensive review website. Its active message boards offer discussions on all aspects of cruising."

Comment: "Carnival Cruise Line to ban passengers from bringing bottled drinks on board (but they can still pay for pre-ordered water)" Mail Online reports: "Spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz told cruise reviews and information website Cruise Critic: 'This is something that we've been grappling with for quite some time. Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, told MailOnline Travel: 'While Carnival's new policy restricts passengers from taking bottled water on board its ships, cruisers can continue to bring soft drinks and juice in cans and cartons, and pre-purchased cases of water will be available on board at a reasonable cost."

Comment: "7 Reasons People Are So Proud to Live in Liverpool" Metro Online reports: "We've been voted most friendly port city by the hard-to-please passengers of Cruise Critic. A sort of TripAdvisor at sea. And we'll take that, thank you very much."

Comment: "Cruise company forced to make U-turn after banning passengers from taking food back to their cabins (just as it introduced a $7.95 room service charge)" Mail Online reports: "Adam Coulter, UK Editor for CruiseCritic.co.uk, told MailOnline Travel: 'Norwegian Cruise Line's reversal of its recent ban on passengers taking food from restaurants is in direct response to cruisers' feedback, including that from the Cruise Critic member forums. The reversal is testament to the power of the voice of the cruising community, and also to the cruise line's responsiveness. Cruisers spoke and the line listened."

Comment: "Don't cruise, you lose: why cruising's where it's at" Columbus Direct reports: "Adam Coulter, UK Editor, Cruise Critic A cruise holiday is a convenient way to travel and explore new destinations. You can travel to different countries, yet you only need to unpack once, and you'll spend less time waiting for trains or planes. Depending on the itinerary you select, each day you'll be able to visit a new place - it's ideal for those keen to explore as many new destinations as possible."

Comment: "Travel Network Group to hold conference on Celebrity ship" TTG Digital reports: "We are all very excited to explore a new concept for our next conference on a ship that won the 2015 Cruise Critic award as 'Best from the UK'."

Comment: "In Pictures: Fred. Olsen Cruise Liner Visits Liverpool" Liverpool Echo reports: " The spacious liner, which topped three small ship categories in Cruise Critic's prestigious UK Cruisers' Cruise Awards 2015, will undertake two return voyages from Liverpool Cruise Terminal to Canada on May 22 for 28 nights and then again in August."

Comment: "Shaken and stirred... Celebrity Eclipse returns with a cool collection of new bars and restaurants" ITCM reports: " The stylish 2,850-guest cruise ship has been refreshed and enhanced during a nine-day dry dock in Florida with new bars, a new restaurant and a brand new suite accommodation concept. Popular amongst holidaymakers, Celebrity Eclipse was named 'Best from the UK' in the Cruise Critic 2015 Cruisers' Choice Awards ahead of the additional enhancements."

Comment: "Inside river cruises: the myths uncovered" MSN Travel reports: " To help holidaymakers learn more about this rapidly expanding sector, Cruise Critic the world's largest cruise reviews site and cruise community, breaks down some of the myths and misconceptions of river cruising."

Comment: "Cruises are all-inclusive, you get drunk more quickly on a plane... and it's almost impossible to travel to North Korea: The most common travel myths debunked" Mail Online reports: " Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic, says: 'Cruising is an excellent value holiday because all major expenses (lodging, meals, activities and entertainment) tend to be included with most lines. 'However, confusion can arise when a cruise is described as "all-inclusive" as there are some items, which are mostly optional, which come with an extra cost, and it's these which can quickly run up the bill'."

Comment: "Would you take kids on a river cruise?" Mummy Travels reports: "Until you add Disney to the mix of course. Because they've now announced a partnership with AmaWaterways, according to this story on Cruise Critic, joining Tauck River Cruising and CroisiEurope to offer trips aimed squarely at families."

Comment: "UK Cruisers' Choice Awards" MSN Travel reports: "The UK's favourite cruise ships have been announced from Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards 2015, and Celebrity Cruises are the front runners with three of their ships winning in different categories."

Comment: "Ten Southampton liners named as the best in their category in the Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards" Daily Echo reports: "Ten liners which sail from Southampton were named as the best in their category after members of the public voted for their favourites in the Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."

Comment: "2015 Cruise Critic UK Cruisers' Choice award winners" World of Cruising reports: "The results of the 2015 Cruise Critic UK Cruisers' Choice Awards have been announced."

Comment: "Fancy a Voyage? Make a Cruise Agent Your First Port of Call Who Can Ensure You Pick Your Perfect Itinerary" Mail Online reports: "You can swot up on the internet for all this information - cruisecritic.co.uk is a good starting point - but for informed guidance it's much easier simply to contact a specialist cruise agent."

Comment: "Start planning to provide social customer support beyond Twitter and Facebook" Computer World reports: "The lion's share of people answering questions on Flyertalk and other forums like it - Cruisecritic for the cruising fans, TripAdvisor for travel and hospitality broadly, AutomotiveForums for car enthusiasts, etc. - are other consumers, albeit well-informed ones."

Comment: "Caribbean Cocktail: a string of sun-kissed island gems" Telegraph.co.uk reports: "Entertainment on board Thomson Cruises ships is second to none, winning accolades in both the 2013 UK and Global Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."

Comment: "Scots shell out most for cruise ship holidays" The Scotsman reports: "Consumer rating website CruiseCritic, said the first two major new ships would arrive this year. Managing editor Colleen McDaniel said: "With a number of ship launches scheduled over the next few years, and an estimated rise in passenger numbers for 2015, it's exciting to see the industry continue to grow."

Comment: "Liverpool cruise liner Black Watch scoops string of awards ahead of first transatlantic sailings to Canada in decades" Liverpool Echo reports: "Last year, Cruise Critic UK, the leading source of cruise information on the web, named Belfast as 'Best UK Port of Call' in its Editors' Picks Awards 2012."

Comment: "Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Eclipse wins 'Best from the UK' category among multiple award wins at Cruise Critic's 2015 Cruiser's Choice Awards" Incentive Travel & Corporate Meetings reports: "Luxury cruise line Celebrity Cruises has been named top with nine accolades at this year's Cruise Critic Cruiser's Choice Awards, including Southampton-based Celebrity Eclipse continuing to lead the 'Best from the UK' in the Destination category."

Comment: "2015 UK Cruisers Choice Awards winners announced" Cruise Ship News reports: "You may wonder why we have put this 2015 UK Cruisers Choice Awards winners announced post under the Celebrity Cruises category, and the explanation is rather simple, this company swept the board by winning nine awards."

Comment: "Cruise Critic recognises Celebrity Cruises across two continents" eGlobal Travel Media reports: "Celebrity Cruises' modern, luxurious ships have been recognised among the best in the cruise industry by Cruise Critic US and UK in the 2015 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards, winning the highest honour in 10 categories."

Comment: "Five wins for Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in UK Cruisers' Choice Awards" Ipswich Star reports: "Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines has picked up five major awards at the annual UK Cruisers' Choice Awards."

Comment: "Social media reaction to P&O Cruises' Britannia" World of Cruising reports: "Cruise Critic had photographed the bar at Atul Kochhar's Sindhu restaurant, and had commented that the designers have made use of a lot of marble on-board."

Comment: "The Final Hobbit Film Release Set to See Soar in New Zealand Tourism" Mail Online reports: "Online cruise guide Cruise Critic is predicting the Mediterranean will continue to be the top choice for UK cruisers. But it adds that some of the cruise destinations to watch in 2015 include Norway, Australia and the Elbe River, as well as a resurgence of the Caribbean."

Comment: "14 Amazing Cruises Setting Sail in 2015" CNN reports: "P&O Cruises' culinary offerings on-board their new ship Britannia are particularly exciting," says Adam Coulter, editor of Cruise Critic. "The line has enlisted the help of a number of celebrity chefs to create the first cookery school on-board a British ship."

Comment: "Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines completes hat-trick of Cruise Critic awards" Ipswich Star reports: "Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has been voted winner of the Best Value for Money category of the Cruise Critic UK Editors' Pick Awards for 2014."

"Smart cruising: a look inside Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas" Ship Technology reports: "Featuring online check-in, a robotic bar, RFID-based passenger services and one of the world's most advanced entertainment systems, Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is billed as the first 'smart ship'. Cruise Critic UK editor Adam Coulter talks about his experience on the maiden voyage and whether the cruise liner lives up to expectations."

"And the winners are..." Travel Mole reports: "Best Travel Review Website: 1. TripAdvisor 2. CruiseCritic.co.uk 3. Silver Travel Advisor."

"Solent: Southampton named UK's best cruise departure port" The Business Magazine reports: "Associated British Ports' Port of Southampton has been named the UK's Best Departure Port for the sixth year running. Southampton won the coveted title in the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards. Southampton is not only the UK's leading cruise port but also Europe's number one turnaround cruise port."

"Experts name best cruise ships" Your Hols reports: "Cruise experts have spoken and named the best cruise ships, lines and ports. See if you agree with the Cruise Critic's list of winners of UK Editors' Picks Awards 2014 (below). For more details see Cruise Critic."

"Southampton wins best cruise departure for sixth year in a row" Daily Echo reports: "The Port of Southampton is the country's best cruise departure port - for the sixth year running. Operated by Associated British Ports, it has won the coveted title in the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards."

"The best cruise lines of 2014 announced: Top UK ports win awards." Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise reviews site and cruise community Cruise Critic has named its UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2014. Highlighting the best cruise ships, cruise lines and ports, the awards were selected by Cruise Critic's experienced team of cruise experts in 18 categories."

"In pictures: Liverpool named best cruise ship destination for second year running" Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool has been named the UK's best cruise port of call for the second year running. Cruise Critic, a sister site of TripAdvisor, handed the city the accolade due to the range of attractions within walking distance of its cruise terminal."

"British Travel Awards 2015 - Full List of ALL the Fantastic Winners in EVERY Category" Mirror Online reports: "Best Travel Review Website: 1. TripAdvisor 2. CruiseCritic.co.uk 3. Silver Travel Advisor."

"Modern cruising - the ultimate customised in-cabin experience" Ship Technology reports: ""Cruise lines are putting an emphasis on offering more on board rather than just building larger ships," says Adam Coulter, the UK editor for Cruise Critic, a leading cruise review and information site. "New builds typically have some kind of never-seen-before-at-sea feature. We can see this from looking at the upcoming launches such as Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, which are the first and second of the next-generation ships for the line."

"Stargazing holidays: Traveller's Guide" Independent.co.uk reports: "You need not visit an observatory to watch the stars. "A cruise provides the ideal opportunity," says Adam Coulter of cruisecritic.co.uk. "Out at sea, you're further from light pollution - the further out, the better the visibility."

"Cruise News with Captain Greybeard" Eturbonews reports: "Cruise Critic revealed that, if cruising alone, more than two thirds of UK cruisers (72%) would make an effort to meet new people, and only a fraction (14%) prefer to keep to themselves, according to a recent poll."

"Cruise News with Captain Greybeard" Mirror Online reports: "Four out of 10 cruise passengers book their holidays a year or more in advance, but more than a quarter leave it until the last minute, according to a survey by the website Cruise Critic. UK editor Adam Coulter said this week: "Those who can be flexible can find some excellent last-minute deals. If you can plan ahead and like to book much earlier, you should look for added value promotions..."

"In Today's Cabins" Ship Technology reports: "Cruise lines are outing an emphasis on offering more on board rather than just building larger ships, says Adam Coulter, the UK editor for Cruise Critic, a leading cruise review and information site."

Comment: "Cruise Critic revealed: How far in advance tourists book cruises?" Eturbonews reports: "Cruise Critic revealed that 27% of cruisers are last minute planners, booking within weeks of their cruise, while 33% book a few months out. Over a third of respondents (40%) like to be more organised and make reservations at least a year (or more) in advance, according to a recent poll."

Comment: "June and July Danube River Cruise Itinerary Alterations" Cruise Ship News reports: "It was not an easy thing to do because making these changes are very complex, as you change one and this has a knock-on effect with other cruises, hence why June and July will be affected. Thankfully, Cruise Critic has done all of the handwork for you and have listed the entire June and July Danube and Elbe River cruise itinerary alterations."

Comment: "If you're Smoking While Hogging the Deck-chairs, You're Likely to be Ruining Somebody's Cruise" Mail Online reports: "Dover has seen a rise in passengers, according to figures released last year. A spokesperson from Cruise Critic, a website that brands itself as the world's largest cruise site, said: Twenty-three per cent is a significant increase in the number of passengers sailing from Dover and indicative of the growing industry as more people look to take a cruise as the holiday of choice..."

Comment: "7 Top Tips for Making the Most of Your Cruise Holiday" Reader's Digest reports: "Select your season: Depending on where you go in the world, you'll want to have the best climate for your trip. Visit cruisecritic for information on cruise destinations and weather conditions."

Comment: "Jamie Oliver hands-on with Quantum and Anthem of the Seas" Cruise Ship News reports: "Seeing as though Quantum will be based in New Jersey for a little while, Jamie and his team will be communicating with farmers and fisherman in New Jersey in order to get the best ethically sourced food. Let us hope that Oliver will be welcomed on these cruise ships, seeing as though this is the first time he has had a restaurant onboard a cruise ship. For more on this recent interview with Jamie Oliver, we ask that you head over to Cruise Critic's website."

Caribbean Treasures: Enjoy a String of Sun-Kissed Island Gems The Telegraph reports: "Entertainment on board Thomson Cruises ships is second to none, winning accolades in both the 2013 UK and Global Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards."

Cruise News: Twiggy Becomes the Latest Celebrity to Launch a European River Cruise Ship This Year Mirror.co.uk reports: "Adam Coulter, UK editor of website Cruise Critic, is a recent convert to river cruising. He says: "Water, wi-fi, shore excursions - and wine at meals! It's a generous deal, and stands in marked contrast to most mainstream cruise lines."

'The Heathrow of cruising' Dailyecho.co.uk reports: "Results of a poll carried out by the Internet's largest cruising website, Cruise Critic, which has more than one million members, indicate that next year is the most anticipated time for Southampton with the arrival of three major super ships, Britannia, Anthem of the seas, and Royal Princess in the Port. Adam Coulter, UK editor of Cruise Critic said: "Having these three key ships based in the port is very relevant to at least one million people, and shows an important investment in the British cruise industry. Southampton was named 'Best UK departure Port in the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Award in 2013, and by offering excellent choice it really is becoming the 'Heathrow of Cruising'."

The Telegraph Cruise Show Liverpool launches October 2014 at Echo Arena The Telegraph reports: "As the birthplace of the first passenger cruise line, with an unrivalled maritime history and a cruise terminal at the heart of the city's waterfront, Liverpool was an obvious destination for the cruise show. It's not surprising that it was voted Best UK Port of Call at Cruise Critic UK's editor's pick awards last month."

Online Travel Companies Celebrating 25 Years of the World Wide Web The Telegraph reports: "CruiseCritic. Who? An online guide to cruises, cruise lines and exclusive cruise deals, set up in 1995. What do they do? Review cruises, collate cruise deals, and provide information on every aspect of life at sea that you could possibly seek, including articles on "nine things to know about US river cruising." Number of passengers/holidaymakers/customers? The Independent Traveler, Inc, publisher of Cruise Critic, receives more than five million unique visitors each year. Quirky fact: The website has such comprehensive cruise information that it even includes a page on what to do in the case of a norovirus outbreak on a ship."

Cruise site Onboard, owned by luxury giant LVMH, sets sail Tnooz reports:"Onboard Media aims to build an online community of cruisegoers, which will flow in the wake of long-established forums and reviews sites Cruise Critic (owned by TripAdvisor) and Cruisemates."

City-based ships take honours in cruise poll Dailyecho.co.uk reports: "SOUTHAMPTON-based cruise ships have taken many of the top honours in an annual poll of passengers organised by the world's largest cruise website. P&O Cruises' supership Azura came out on top as the best vessel for families in the all ship sizes category of the 2014 Cruise Critic UK Cruisers Choice Awards."

UK cruisers declare Azamara top of the Small Ship class Incentive Travel reports: "Azamara Club Cruises dominated the Small Ship category at this year's Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards sailing away with seven awards, including the most coveted prize of Best Overall Ship, making them the highest performing cruise line in the Small Ship category."

Top overseas destinations for 2014 Irish Examiner reports: "Generally speaking, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian (NCL) are best-equipped for families with kids, but just in case, check the reviews and ship descriptions on cruisecritic.co.uk before handing over that deposit."

Smooth sailing Bride reports: "For more tips on planning a cruise wedding, visit Cruise Critic to read more cruise wedding tips."

Caribbean cruise guide Telegraph Travel reports: " Useful websites include cruisecritic.co.uk, for passenger reviews and general advice."

Top ten cruise holiday ideas for 2014 AOL Travel UK reports: "Savvy cruisers will be booking shore excursions online before their holiday, often through independent tour operators rather than with the cruise lines in 2014. A Cruise Critic poll revealed that 59 per cent book through the cruise line and 41 per cent through independent companies. The competition benefits cruisers by delivering more excursion choices and unique offerings."

The best time to buy this year BBC Consumer reports: "Cruises can be booked at good rates during "national cruise week" (the third week of the month). Adam Coulter from Cruise Critic also says good deals can also be found between January and March."

Cruise Critic outlines 2014 trends e-tid reports: "Taster cruises, pick 'n' mix deals and far-flung destinations are among the UK market trends for next year, according to Cruise Critic. The cruise reviews site anticipates the rise of more 'pick 'n' 'mix deals' in 2014 as these allow cruisers to try different onboard experiences - from drink packages, to onboard credits for use towards specialty restaurants, spas and shore excursions."

Cruise Customers to demand more customisation Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise Critic UK has highlighted new trends for the UK market in 2014."

Cruise News: P&O turns Boe selector for increased programme of short trips next year The Daily Mirror reports: "Looks like P&O Cruises and Fred Olsen are spot on with their announcements of an increased number of short cruises planned for next year. Analysis by cruisecritic.co.uk has highlighted the demand for breaks as brief as two to four nights."

Cruisers are younger than you think Your-Hols reports: "If you've been put off cruising by thinking the mammoth ships are full of older people, think again - a new survey for the launch of National Cruise Week tomorrow, shows that more than half of cruisers took their first cruise before they were 45. The poll by Cruise Critic, the world's largest cruise review site, also shows that a third were between 45 and 55, while only 17 per cent cruised for the first time between 55 and 65, while just three per cent were older than 65."

Ever fancied getting married at sea? You & Your Wedding reports: "Cruise Critic and You & Your Wedding provide top tips on getting married at sea.

Southampton named best cruise departure port in country Southern Daily Echo reports: "Southampton has been named as the best departure port in the country for the fifth time. The city's port, which has this week celebrated its 175th anniversary, won the Best UK Departure Port accolade at the 2013 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards."

Liverpool the number 1 UK port according to world's leading cruise critics Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool has been voted the Best UK Port of Call by experts at the world's largest cruise review and cruise community site. The award was made by the Cruise Critic website's UK Editors' Picks Awards for 2013."

Liverpool picked as top cruise destination Liverpool Confidential reports: "Whatever, Liverpool has been named the UK's best port of call by experts on cruising, on one of the biggest websites in the field. Cruise Critic - sister site of Trip Advisor - named the city as their top pick based on the warm welcome visitors receive when they arrive in Liverpool, the historic architecture and the fact that so many attractions are within half hour walk of the terminal."

How to find the best cheap cruise deals Moneywise reports: "Before you do anything decide what sort of cruise you fancy. Do you want to go on a big ship packed with restaurants and bars or would you prefer a smaller boutique ship? Do you mind if there are families on board, where you go and what you see? Do you want to spend sea days indulging in gourmet food, playing sport or arts and crafts? Independent cruise website, Cruisecritic.co.uk (a subsidiary of TripAdvisor) is a good starting point for cruise reviews."

Should smoking be banned from cruise ship balconies? eturbonews reports: "With changes to onboard smoking policies recently announced by cruise lines including Disney, Seabourn, Cunard and Royal Caribbean, Cruise Critic asked cruisers whether smoking on ship balconies should be prohibited."

Stubbed out: Over half of cruise passengers want an end to smoking on liner balconies Mail Online reports: "A survey conducted by cruise reviews website Cruise Critic saw 54 per cent of those questioned say that smoking on balconies - even when the balcony belongs to the passengers' personal cabin - should not be permitted."

Stubbed out: Over half of cruise passengers want an end to smoking on liner balconies ABC News reports: "A poll of more than 500 passengers by Cruise Critic, a global cruise community site, revealed that 54 percent think smoking should be banned from cabin balconies. And nearly a quarter of respondents were in favor of prohibiting puffing from all areas of the ship."

Cruise passengers back smoking ban The Telegraph reports: "The survey, by cruise review site Cruise Critic, comes as more American-owned cruise lines bow to passenger pressure and ban smoking on balconies - a move approved by half of those polled."

Passengers back smoking bans on ships Travel Mole reports: "More than half of cruisers feel that smoking should be banned from balconies, and just under a quarter believe that it should be banned everywhere, according to a poll carried out by review site, Cruise Critic."

Passengers back smoking bans on ships Liverpool Daily Post reports: "Adam Coulter, editor of the top online guide Cruise Critic, who is attending today's inaugural Columbus Day cruise convention in Liverpool, hailed the port's re-entry into the market."

Passengers back smoking bans on ships

Liverpool Echo reports: "Liverpool's untapped potential for cruise departures could benefit the entire UK cruise industry - not just North West travellers, it was claimed. Adam Coulter, editor of online guide Cruise Critic, who is attending today's inaugural Columbus Day cruise convention in the city, hailed the port's re-entry to the market."

Comment: "Watching the raising of the Concordia

TTG Digital reports: "Being here - as a journalist, but also as a cruise enthusiast - is a cathartic process. It's partly about watching an astonishing engineering feat, but it's also a chance to look forward."

Comment: "Plain sailing as The Cruise Show returns to Scotland, we examine the appeal of a holiday on the high seas" Herald Scotland reports: "Like many cruise-goers, her trips start long before embarkation. Online forums on CruiseCritic.co.uk allow passengers to discuss their forthcoming adventure before boarding. Linnie founded the International Critters community six years ago, which goes by the motto of 'give something back'."

Comment: "Half of cruisers took their first cruise before they were 45" Travel Daily News reports: "Cruise critic poll reveals surprising results about first-time cruising age. Many cruise lines are keen to target the "new to cruise" audience, including families, and this survey highlights that cruising is attractive to people of all ages."