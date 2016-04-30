1. Booked on July 1st
On July 1, we booked a trip through the website and your partner cruiswinkel.nl. The trip was explained, the boat, the cabins, etc. The travel overview contained the most important parts and we didn't see anything crazy at that moment. So we booked this trip.
2. Change of route on July 19, July 27
The first small setback was that the route which we booked was ...
Today we came back from the cruise on Aida Perla. We had 7 days cruise starting from Hamburg. It was our third cruise. Two previous were on Italian ships. The first on Costa Fascinoza and the second on MSC Precioza. The Aida Perla is new, modern and well maintained ship.
We came to the port by a shuttle from the Central Bus station. We booked it via AIDA site. The same was on the way from the ...
AIDA Prima Western Mediterranean
Of course you have seen these outrageous looking ships with eyes and a huge kiss mouth right on the bow, and you might be a little curious to find out what on earth it's about. I decided to find out for myself, and I went straight ahead for the flag ship herself.
AIDA isn't like anything else that I've experienced on the seven seas.
This is possibly as ...
met up with my brother who lives in Hamburg I came from Canada for a two week break
nice ship enjoyed a great cabin on the 16 deck ,great housekeeping ,superior culinary staff, great chefs buffet food and or French service available food was extremely good ,fresh at all times from simple 24/7 curry wurst to fancy filet tenderloin ,great restaurant selection wonderful mostly Filipino staff who ...
This cruise was not on the AidaPrima but on the AidaBlu, unfortunately I can't choose this ship on Cruisecritic???
The AidaBlu is a nice modern cruiseship with veru nice staff and friendly people, most of the passengers are German, friendly and nice people. The food is very good and so is the entertainment.
The Live music was very good with good musicians and singers, they played a lot nice ...
this was our first cruise with aida...and i loved it. We are Dutch, so the fact that there is almost nothing spoken on board but German is no problem for us. This ship does not cater to Americans and they are proud of it. The food is amazing with wine and beer included in the buffet restaurants. In the restaurant french kiss you can get great french cuisine for free, you only pay for the ...
Last week we made a cruise with AIDA again. This time on one of their smaller ships. The trip went from Palma de Mallorca to Hamburg with 5 days at sea. It was a repositioning cruise.
Despite that the ship was smaller we enjoyed it the same as the larger ships of AIDA. The whole concept is the same but accommodated for fewer guests. The sauna area was actually a little bit to small considering ...