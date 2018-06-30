  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Alaskan Dream Alaska Cruise Reviews

the ship
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
35 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 35 Alaskan Dream Alaska Cruise Reviews

Inside Passage on an expedition cruise

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
Heart Vacations
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I am new to expedition cruises, but I will be watching for them in the future! We did the inside passage in Alaska. And the difference in what a big cruiser experiences and what we experienced is amazing! We saw great wildlife in addition to amazing, majestic views. We could kayak off the back of the boat. We saw zillions of sea lions sunbathing on rocks. Otters floating by with babies. Black ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Welcome to the Wilds of Alaska!

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
Alaskan Dreamer
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Last Frontier Adventure cruise aboard the Admiralty Dream was fantastic from start to finish! This small-ship cruise line has figured out how to wow its passengers while providing opportunities on the Last Frontier Adventure cruise to view wild life (sea-going, air-going and land loving), to get up close and personal with glaciers, to learn about Tlingit history and culture and about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Fantastic exploration of the Inside Passage

Review for Alaskan Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
annederek
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this trip as we wanted a “small boat cruise” around Alaska’s Inside Passage; this particular option was the only one that featured a visit to Skagway and trip on the railway. Not all 20 cabins were occupied and there were only 33 passengers in total – just us from UK, 7 Australians and 4 Kiwis with the rest from US (so all English-speaking). Perhaps the style of trip meant that all ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Terrible; avoid; food procurement/preparation/presentation unsat; 1/3 of pax ill

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
edmcmenamy
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Alumni cruise for Navy/Notre Dame/U Mich/U Minn....small ship with four USNA classmates sounded great. Whales/bears/eagles/glaciers were great but food was awful though advertised at '5 star'. 11 people embarked following Denali precruise that were ill and we were never informed; at least 17 got sick before anyone advised to take precautions; three dinners were edible but others were bad; ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

2019 Inside Passage Sojourn

Review for Alaskan Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
DeputyDan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We arrived in Sitka several days prior to the cruise. It was very nice having the cruise employees pick us up at the airport and delivering us to our place of lodging. Their overview of the town and a general layout of where things were was also helpful. (Not that Sitka is that big :-) ) Some positives: Overall, the cruise was very good. We saw all the expected wild life - humpbacks, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Everything was awesome

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
vydyxily
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The cooks did a great job and all the meals were excellent with reasonable choices for those who weren't fond of fish. The trip was very educational and included stops at three different tribal villages where we learned about customs and, for two of the tribes, dances. All our stops were both educational and interesting. The day at Hobart Bay, exclusive to Allen Marine who owns and operates ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

The only way to cruise Alaska

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
DHitchcock
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted a small ship to really see the wildlife and scenery in Alaska. The Admiralty Dream had 50 passengers and the flexibility to slow down and stop when something incredible, like whales bubble netting happened. Our room was comfortable and they loan you rain gear and boots....The area around Juneau is a rainforest. The crew and guides were exceptionally knowledgeable and friendly. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Just fantastic

Review for Admiralty Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
Ommie50
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We decided on going with the Alaskan Dream Cruise line after reading a review of one of their trips in a newspaper many years ago. Being a small ship with only 50 passengers, we knew it would mean we could visit places that the bigger cruise ships could not and we would get to know the other passengers. With the company being owned by an Alaskan family, the promise was to visit select native ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Wonderful cruise

Review for Chichagof Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
RonCooper
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Could not fault the operation of this cruise that included pickups from airport and hotel. With only 69 passengers and 29 crew members we were pampered with excellent organisation and wonderful food. The wildlife performed admirably although the presence of a brown bear ambling along the shore in front of a glacier meant that we were unable to land as the crew were not keen on losing any ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Great Way to See Alaska

Review for Alaskan Dream to Alaska

User Avatar
BarPRanch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We recently completed the “Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn“ cruise aboard the Alaskan Dream and would highly recommend this tour. This was our first trip to Alaska and only our second cruise (first being a Crystal River Cruise) and it definitely did not disappoint. A good measure of a company is how they handle the situation when something goes sideways and in our case Allen Marine (the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

