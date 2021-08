Review for Alaskan Dream to Europe - British Isles & Western

The PCR/and check was organised like clockwork and was in my cabin an hour earlier than I thought. I had a good walk round Scarlet Lady to familiarise my self as to what was were etc. The complimentary champagne on arrival helped to get us into cruising the Virgin Way. The choice of food was excellent and extremely tasty. After breakfast on Tuesday I was pinged advising the crew. I was ...