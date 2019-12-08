  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
AmaWaterways Europe Cruise Reviews

AmaMora docked in Cologne, Germany.
Turks and Taxis Christmas Market, Regensberg.
Regensberg Store front
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
663 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 663 AmaWaterways Europe Cruise Reviews

Danube on Amawaterways

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bbjlouky
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour industry, were so happy to see us. This cruise line is First Class and there was nothing missing. From arriving at the location which we started, all the way through checking in for ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

Review for AmaKristina to Europe - All

User Avatar
wuppis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France. A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear wuppis, On behalf of our AmaWaterways family, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is wonderful to hear how much you enjoyed our onboard experience, crew,...

Sail Date: July 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

River cruise with teenagers - a great experience!

Review for AmaViola to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MD101112
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5. We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MD101112, Thank you for making us your family's home-away-from-home this holiday season while traveling. It was a delight to read your review, as we learned how much you and your family...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
boricuaslc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated. AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Missing Christmas Markets

Review for AmaStella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jberglund2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

10 passengers in our family chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets. We departed from Amsterdam on the 22nd of December for Basil. We noted a small notation on the website that many markets closed on the 22nd or 23d, however the itinerary listed several markets to visit. On board, our updated schedule listed an added market. What this cruise company failed to mention was all markets were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Christmas gift

Review for AmaStella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
merrychristmas2019
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting. We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but actually check wasn't until 3:00. We arrived at 1:00 and were greeted with by Jessie the Crew Manager and 2 guys taking our luggage and inviting us in. They had a lite lunch ready ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear merrychristmas2019, Thank you for making us your home-away-from-home during your travels, and for spending a small part of the holiday season with us. It is a delight knowing how much...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Excellent for a solo Traveller!

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lcd2107
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Lcd2107, Thank you so much for choosing to take your first river cruise with us, and thank you for your kind words regarding Natalijia and the crew. We're thrilled your first river...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Nice new ship. Cruise manager and cleanliness need work

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marygalsea
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Christmas markets were lovely and the food was good. Cleanliness is a concern-found someone else’s sock under my bed at check in. Despite asking to have it he room vacuumed and the stained coverlet and curtain changed out for clean ones, it took 2 days and numerous discussions to occur. The often haughty cruise director gave misleading pricing (different numbers to different people) ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Marygalsea, Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We are disappointed to learn that your stateroom and our crew did not meet the high standard of service we pride ourselves on...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Beautiful

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
MichiganMichelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this Rhine River Christmas Market cruise with a few friends. I had my own stateroom with a balcony and French balcony. The bathroom is positively huge and gorgeous, particularly compared to large cruise ships I’ve been on. We began in Amsterdam and had enough time to explore the city the day before we embarked. Each stop was beautiful and full of Christmas markets, castles, and ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MichiganMichelle, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we are delighted to read how much you enjoyed taking full advantage of your river cruise! From your stateroom to visiting...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Magna Christmas markets

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GeorgiaIrishGirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely cruise. Kept relatively busy. Not a lot of down time. Staff was outstanding. Ate at all four dining rooms. Food was excellent. Loved the coffees/hot chocolate machine in main lounge. Even had heated shelving for mugs! Lounge seating area quite comfortable. Being there are 3 levels on board the boat, there was only one public restroom and that was on bottom deck. If you weren’t close to your ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

