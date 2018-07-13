Would not recommend to others. Food and service only fair. Overall rating on scale of 1-10 would be seven (7).Cruise director attractive and friendly but inefficient. Made a number of mistakes for our group on excursion scheduling. Hotel director inexperienced as was the entire crew. Cabin service was ok but not great. On two occasions room was not made up until the afternoon and then only ...
I haven't been to New England since I was a teenager and my husband never traveled there, so we decided to take this cruise. We prefer small ship cruising -- Azamara, Oceania, Viking Ocean and this was even smaller -- 170 passengers.
We stayed overnight in Boston because we have had bad experiences with airlines and missed connections. Much less stress to be at port the day before. We took a ...
I had chosen this cruise because I prefer small ships and I am not as familiar with the New England area of the USA. The boarding process was very smooth. The crew welcomed us aboard and gave assistance to anyone that needed help finding their way around the ship. Luggage was in the cabin when we arrived. The state room was clean and bright and of a generous size for two people. From the ...
We, with two other couples who also were celebrating 55 years of marriage, were looking for a domestic, low key, intimate cruise. This well fit the bill although it was quite expensive relative to other luxury options......but we understood a small vessel simply had to be more expensive. The cruise met or exceeded many expectations, friendliness of staff, cleanliness and size of state rooms and ...
Every minute on this cruise was wonderful. I have traveled by car and RV on the Maine coast, but never from a cruise ship. It was just magical. Breathtaking scenery, wonderful meals, deliciously cooked, presented perfectly, and served expertly. So many choices every day for every meal. Lots of excursion options, great speakers on board, all was outstanding.
The staff were all helpful, ...
A great cruise on a small boat - about 100 people. Smaller makes for more friendly.
The chef told us at the beginning we would be eating lobster daily and that we did, at nearly every of the 3 meals a day. The lobster omelet was especially tasty. The on land trips were informative and we were allowed time to go out on our own as well. The cruise director Chelsea was just full of enthusiasm ...
We heard about this line and saw a trip to New England and wanted to see small cities in Maine.
Pre-cruise all went perfectly had a nice tour of Boston and boarding went off without a hitch.
The expectation went downhill when we went to dinner and found out that most of the dining room help was new with not experience. Of 17 servers 10 were brand new and had just started with little or no ...
We chose this cruise for our second one with ACL for two reasons: we are very impressed with the service and atmosphere of this cruise line and it was a lobster cruise.
Yes, this ship was an older one, but that did not interfere with its charm - of course we prefer the personal service the smaller ships provide rather than the glitz and glam of the huge hotels on water.
You will get to know ...
Getting on and off the ship was very easy they saw to that. The ports were great in Maine, Rhode Island and Marthas Vineyard. We had plenty of time in each port either with a tour or by ourselves.
The food was great as was the service.
Entertainment could have been better. Our cabin was spotless and well stocked with amenities. The cocktail hour was great, good h’ordevours, excellent ...
This was a first smaller ship excursion. And a great one to go on. Great staff made it very enjoyable. The food was excellent. Would like to another of these type of this cruise.
The shore excursions were enjoyable and not to long. Also provided for more time in ports for your own excursions.
I found that the open dining aboard was excellent and gave one the opportunity to meet ...