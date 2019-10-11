Review for American Star to U.S.A.
FoxKin
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.
tubabob
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Sail Date: December 2019
Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.
jama27
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Sail Date: December 2019
Review for American Star to U.S.A.
tnaylor12
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 80s
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Cabin AAC
Review for Independence to U.S.A.
Rnparalegal
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: December 2019
Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.
MrsJ6548
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: November 2019
Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.
Letsswim
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: November 2019
Review for Independence to U.S.A.
RRFPresident
10+ Cruises
Sail Date: November 2019
Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.
dogandwinelover
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for American Song to U.S.A.
CdMAgFox
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Sail Date: October 2019