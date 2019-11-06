We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises (Siversea, Regent) but neither can compare to the service, sense of well-being, and dining with AMA Waterways. We embarked August 19, 2021, for a week-long Rhine cruise on the AMA Siena. Every need was anticipated and every comfort provided. Each meal offered delicious specialties and options from an extensive menu. Crew members were friendly, ...
We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...
Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball!
The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...
For the most part, I have good words and praise for the actual cruise ship staff. They could not fix or be held accountable for things beyond their control, chiefly the marketing of what this cruise was supposed to deliver.
The cruise is billed as a Christmas market tour. But let’s put this promise to test. Day 2 involved a departure from AMS at 13.00, so what do you really see of ...
We chose this itinerary because we wanted to go to the markets and we were not disappointed! We started in Amsterdam (we have been there before) and then traveled to Kinderdijk, where we have also been before. We then went to Cologne and our first Christmas market. It was absolutely magical! We continued to more markets in Germany and one in Strasbourg France. The markets did not disappoint and i ...
We had a day in Heidelberg that we were out from 10:00 to 3:30. We came in from the very cold day to a lunch of hot soup and finger sandwiches. I arrived about 3:35 and there were many still behind me. They were only serving one type of soup and when I got there they told me with no apology whatsoever that they were out of soup. I have been on at least 14 cruises on 4 different lines and I’ve ...
Our first cruise with Scenic was more than I imagined it would be. Friends had travelled and spoken very highly of their experience with Scenic but nothing anyone says can prepare you for the reality. From the second we stepped on-board Scenic Opal we knew we were in for a very special 15 days. Every single detail had been taken care of - there was nothing we had to do except choose our drinks and ...