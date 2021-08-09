New Cruise Ships on Order

Want to learn more about what it takes to make an older ship feel like new? Peruse our comprehensive list of cruise ship refurbishments for information about upcoming overhauls.

There's nothing we love more than learning about new cruise ships. The process, from design to keel laying to launch, generally takes two to three years. It gets us excited to see what's coming and who's innovating. We keep track of the larger cruise ships under construction in our story below. If you are interested in expedition ships under construction, check out our New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships on Order, and if the luxury market piques your interest, you can see all of those under construction in our New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order article.

Editor's note: (January 2021) -- The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure and significant scaling back of work at all the major European shipyards, with knock-on delays to refurbishments and new-builds. We have noted the new launch dates for the new-builds (where we know them), and have moved vessels around on this list accordingly, but all dates are subject to change. For more information about COVID-19, read our regularly updated article: Coronavirus: What Cruisers Need to Know .

Enchanted Princess was scheduled to debut in June 2020 in Europe. It will include staples like the three-deck-high Piazza atrium, Movies Under The Stars and balconies in 80 percent of the cabins, as well as a number of "new to the line" features.

The second ship in a brand-new class for Costa Cruises that will have the largest passenger capacity at sea (6,600 cruisers at full capacity) and be capable of using LNG fuel to generate 100 percent of its power both in port and on the open sea.

Discovery Princess, the sixth Royal Class ship to be constructed, will debut in November 2021. It will include staples like the three-deck-high Piazza atrium, Movies Under The Stars and balconies in 80 percent of the cabins, as well as a number of "new to the line" features.

Rotterdam was originally to be named Ryndam but underwent a name change in July 2020 after the removal of the 1997-built Rotterdam from the Holland America Line fleet. It was scheduled to debut in May 2021 but has delayed till July 2021.

Rotterdam will be Holland America's third ship in the Pinnacle Class, which also includes Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam , which debuted in November 2018. It is being built at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard. Rotterdam will feature a music walk, which will include B.B. King's Blues Club, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard, French brassiere Sel de Mer, and Blend, a wine-mixing Venue. It also will include a World Stage, a 360-degree entertainment venue that blends music and dance with a wraparound screen, which comes to life and integrates with the live action.

AIDAcosma is the second ship in a brand-new class for AIDA that will carry more than 6,000 passengers at full capacity and be capable of using the environmentally friendly LNG variety of fuel to generate 100 percent of its power both in port and on the open sea.

Valiant Lady will be the second of three identical ships to debut for the Virgin Voyages brand. Not much is known about the ship yet, but it will be restricted to cruisers 18 years of age and older. Based in Barcelona, it will offer three Mediterranean itineraries, all with a Friday overnight in Ibiza. Other ports of call will include Monte Carlo, Olbia, Cagliari and Gibraltar.

New Cruise Ships in 2022

Disney Wish

Launch Date: January 2022

Tonnage: 140,000

Berths: 2,500

Disney Wish will be the first new build from Disney in a decade, nearly 10 years to the day since Disney Fantasy debuted in 2012. It will be the lead vessel in the three-ship Triton Class. Details are still scant, but expect family-friendly features such as waterslides, cabins with dual bathrooms and expansive kids' clubs. Related: Best Disney Cruise for Kids

Virgin Voyages (Unnamed)

Launch Date: Early 2022

Tonnage: 110,000

Berths: 2,860

This unnamed vessel will be the third of four identical ships to debut for the Virgin Voyages brand. Using public input, the yet-unnamed mid-size ship will be built "around the needs and desires of the customer," with a heavy focus on millennial interests and activities.

Cunard (Unnamed)

Launch Date: Early 2022

Tonnage: 113,000

Berths: 3,000

Cunard's first new-build ship since the launch of Queen Elizabeth in 2010, the as-yet-unnamed next-generation vessel will become the largest in the fleet (by passenger capacity) when it debuts in 2022.

Celebrity Beyond

Launch Date: TBD 2022

Tonnage: 117,000

Berths: 2,900

Celebrity Cruises' third Edge Class ship originally was due for launch in the fall 2021, but it was postponed till sometime in 2022. Like its sisters, it will feature a number of stand-out features, including: The Magic Carpet, a movable deck cantilevered off the side of the ship which rises from decks 2 to 16 and acts as a bar, restaurant and embarkation area; Infinite Veranda cabins, a cabin designed to blend indoor and outdoor thanks to bi-fold doors, adding almost a quarter again to the size of the cabin; Resort Deck, which features a large pool flanked by sculptural trees and two "martini glass" Jacuzzis that overlook the deck below; Rooftop Garden, borrowing from the popular Lawn Club of the Solstice Class ships, but adding childhood whimsy; and The Retreat, a serene area only for suite passengers, which includes a private pool and sundeck, lounge and restaurant. The ship will also feature two stunning new suite classes: the 5,000-square foot Iconic Suite; and the Edge Villa, a two-level suite.

Celebrity Cruises (Unnamed)

Launch Date: Fall 2022

Tonnage: 117,000

Berths: 2,900

Celebrity Cruises' fourth Edge-class ship is due for launch in the fall 2022. Like its sisters it will include some stand out features, including: The Magic Carpet, a movable deck cantilevered off the side of the ship which rises from decks 2 to 16 and acts as a bar, restaurant and embarkation area; Infinite Veranda cabins, a cabin designed to blend indoor and outdoor thanks to bi-fold doors, adding almost a quarter again to the size of the cabin; Resort Deck, which features a large pool flanked by sculptural trees and two "martini glass" Jacuzzis that overlook the deck below; Rooftop Garden, borrowing from the popular Lawn Club of the Solstice Class ships, but adding childhood whimsy; and The Retreat, a serene area only for suite passengers, which includes a private pool and sundeck, lounge and restaurant. The ship will also feature two stunning new suite classes: the 5,000-square foot Iconic Suite; and the Edge Villa, a two-level suite.

Norwegian Cruise Line (Unnamed)

Launch Date: 2022

Tonnage: 140,000

Berths: 3,300

This is the first of six new ships from Norwegian Cruise Line that will be part of the Leonardo Class. At 140,000 gross tons and holding 3,300 passengers, the Leonardo ships are larger than the line's 2,500-passengger Jewel-class ships but smaller than the 4,000-plus-passenger Breakaway- and Breakaway-Plus ships. The ship will cost around $850 million to build. No details of the design or onboard features have been released, but the line says one of the key priorities will be energy efficiency. Related: Norwegian Cruise Line History

Carnival Celebration

Launch Date: November 2022

Tonnage: 180,000

Berths: 5,200

Carnival Celebration will be the second of two 5,200-passenger vessels for Carnival Cruise Line. It will be able to accommodate 6,600 passengers at maximum capacity. The second ship in the line's Excel Class, it will be a near-twin to Carnival Mardi Gras, set to debut in 2021. Both ships will employ engines that run on liquefied natural gas.

MSC Cruises World Class

Launch Date: 2022

Tonnage: 200,000

Berths: 5,400

The first of up to four liquid nitrogen gas-powered ships to launch for MSC Cruises, MSC Cruises' yet-unnamed World-class ship will feature cutting-edge design that will maximize the space for passengers. It will have a host of features for families and the latest smart technology and advanced environmentally friendly technology available, MSC says.

Royal Caribbean (Unnamed)

Launch Date: 2022

Tonnage: NA

Berths: 5,000

The first ship in Royal Caribbean's next class of cruise ship, the so-called Icon Class. It will be powered by liquefied natural gas and use fuel cell technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wonder of the Seas

Launch Date: TBD 2022 (from Early 2021)

Tonnage: 110,000

Berths: 2,860

Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship, Wonder of the Seas will be built at Saint Nazaire's STX shipyard. Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley has said the ship will be slightly bigger than Symphony of the Seas, the current biggest ship in the cruise line's fleet. The ship will sail in China. Related: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line History

In August 2020, Royal Caribbean confirmed the ship would be delayed until 2022 )as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but did not provide an updated timeline.

Disney Cruises (Unnamed)

Launch Date: 2022

Tonnage: 140,000

Berths: 2,500