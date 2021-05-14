Celebrity Cruises vs. Princess Cruises

Both Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises offer passengers a sophisticated cruise experience, adding modern accents to the typical onboard activities. So, how to decide between the two? Celebrity's ships are chic and swanky. Young entrepreneurs, foodies and up-and-coming power couples gravitate towards the line's urbane onboard atmosphere and appreciate its partnership with brands like Apple and Canyon Ranch SpaClub. Princess takes a more traditional yet still sophisticated approach, offering new Broadway-style shows created in partnership with an Oscar-winning composer, restaurants by Curtis Stone and activities developed in conjunction with the Discovery Channel. Families, couples and friends of all ages can appreciate the line's simple refinement.