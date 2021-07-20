15 Best Cruise Ship Alternative Restaurants

Eating well at a great restaurant is one of life's finest indulgences, whether it's leave-you-speechless haute cuisine or salty guilty pleasures. The good news for cruisers is you don't have to leave dining choices behind on dry land when you set sail. Cruise ships are continually upping the ante with specialty restaurants that feature international dishes, celebrity chefs, intimate venues, innovative menus and all-around delicious food.

Partnerships with such storied chefs as Thomas Keller, Jacques Pepin, Jamie Oliver and Nobu have certainly raised the food bar at sea, but even in-house culinary teams are turning out novel cruise ship fare. Look for onboard venues embracing the gastropub movement, advanced cooking technologies and even molecular gastronomy.

Many, but not all, of these dining venues come at a price, but the extra fees are often worth it. If you're an avid foodie, a couple looking for a romantic splurge or to celebrate a special occasion, or anyone wishing to cap a holiday with an especially memorable dinner, you will relish this list of our favourite cruise ship restaurants (sorted alphabetically by cruise line).

Restaurant

Cuisine

Cruise Line

Asian, mainly Indian

Marella

Italian

Celebrity

Japanese

Crystal

Steak

Cunard

French

Disney

Pacific Northwest/American

Holland America

Mexican

Norwegian

Asian fusion

Oceania

Molecular gastronomy

P&O Cruises

Steak/Seafood

Princess

Steak/Seafood

Regent

Italian

Royal Caribbean

American

Seabourn

French

Silversea

Italian

Viking Ocean Cruises

1 . Marella Cruises

Restaurant: Kora La

At the Helm: Ian Pengelly, the man behind the popular London restaurant House of Ho, designed the menu for the line's Discovery and Explorer ships. Related: Top 8 Specialty Restaurants on UK-Based Ships Featured Videos The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021 Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video) Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best? Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best? Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO) Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Why We Love It: Marella Cruises' Asian restaurant, Kora La, is incredibly authentic, from delicious poppadoms and naan breads baked in-house to the local Indian beer served and even the detail in the decor that create a wonderful ambiance. The line's Explorer class of ships also feature dishes with more premium ingredients, such as crab and scallop (in the dumplings), plus a wider choice of curries.

The Dish: Opt for a classic chicken, lamb or beef curry, made to your liking (in strength) and served with rice and naan bread.

Ships: Fleetwide

Cost: £17.95 on Dream and Celebration; £22.95 on Discovery and Discovery 2 and £24.95 on Explorer on Explorer 2.

2 . Celebrity Cruises

At the Helm: Celebrity's culinary team

Why We Love It: While the Tuscan Grilles on all ships offer scrumptious fare, the Solstice-class venues additionally offer the best views of any restaurant onboard, thanks to an entire wall of glass. Related: Tuscan Grille on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)

The Dish: Celebrity's Italian steakhouse serves up traditional regional fare with a contemporary flair. The menu features dry-aged steaks, butcher-cut meats, seafood and homemade pastas. Diners can start off with plates of artisanal salumi and top their meals off with authentic Italian cocktails and beers, or housemade limoncello. Lunch is served at least once per cruise.

Ships: All ships except Celebrity Edge

Cost: You'll pay $45 per person for dinner ($35 for lunch). Reservations are recommended.

3 . Crystal Cruises

Restaurant: Umi Uma and The Sushi Bar

At the Helm: World-renowned master chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa

Why We Love It: Crystal's onboard chefs were all personally trained by the master himself -- and it shows.

The Dish: Nobu's menu is a blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. Some of his popular entrees include lobster with truffle-yuzu sauce and miso-glazed black cod. Don't miss the sushi and sashimi at The Sushi Bar.

Ships: Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity

Cost: The first reservation is complimentary and can be booked pre-cruise; additional reservations are $30 per person, based on availability, and they must be made onboard.

4 . Cunard Line

Restaurant: The Verandah

At the Helm: Cunard's own culinary team headed by twin British chefs Nicholas and Mark Oldroyd

Why We Love It: Cunard's Verandah restaurant pays homage to the exclusive Verandah Grills found on the original Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary. A meal there will upgrade any cruise into a luxury one -- at least until the last crumb of dessert has been devoured.

The Dish: The menu changed in 2019 from French to steakhouse, focusing on high-end meat selections. It's the place to indulge in a Scotch grass-fed dry-aged beef, prime USDA-grade New York strip steak, salt marsh rack of lamb or Australian Wagyu beef. Seafood lovers can opt for Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab legs.

Ships: Fleetwide

Cost: Fees are $25 at lunch and $39 at dinner; some items carry an additional surcharge.

5 . Disney Cruise Line

At the Helm: Chef Arnaud Lallement from L'Assiette Champenoise -- a Michelin three-star restaurant in France -- and chef Scott Hunnel from the award-winning Victoria & Albert's at Walt Disney World Resort

Why We Love It: Exquisite service, rich French fare and luxury touches will wow even the toughest food critics cruising Disney.

The Dish: Remy takes its name from the lovable rat who stars as a chef in the hit Disney Pixar film "Ratatouille." Start out with a Taittinger Champagne cocktail made tableside. Then choose from dishes that include smoked bison with melted fennel and leeks, Alaskan king crab cannelloni and Tanzanian chocolate timbale.

Ships: Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy

Cost: At $125 per person, it's among the most expensive restaurants at sea. Even more of a splurge, diners may choose the Wine Experience for an additional $105 ($230 total), during which the sommelier selects wines to pair with the tasting menus. Reservations can be made online in advance or onboard. Related: Remy on Disney Cruise Line

Certain sailings offer a Champagne Brunch at Remy for $75 per person, where diners may also opt for the Champagne pairing (an additional $30 per person). Other events are the Dessert Experience for $60 (adding $25 for a wine pairing) and Petites Assiettes de Remy (small plates) for $50, including wine.

6 . Holland America Line

At the Helm: Rudi Sodamin, master chef and culinary consultant for Holland America Line, and member of the Academie Culinaire de France, Master Chef Society and Club des Chefs des Chefs. Chef David Burke contributes nightly specials.

Why We Love It: Combine a gorgeous setting and fantastic food, and you've got a go-to destination for romantic dates and special-occasion dinners.

The Dish: The Pacific Northwest-inspired Pinnacle Grill boasts creative menus prepared with regional ingredients and hand-selected aged Double R Ranch beef and fresh seafood. Try the cedar-planked halibut with shrimp scampi, roasted Jidori chicken with porcini mushrooms or filet mignon or rib eye steaks. It also has an extensive wine list, featuring varietals from the Pacific Northwest, where the line's headquarters are located.

Once per cruise (or once per week on longer sailings), the Pinnacle Grill transforms into pop-up French seafood brasserie Sel de Mer on six Holland America ships (Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Eurodam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam), featuring seafood-centric dishes like seafood chowder, fresh-caught fish and bouillabaisse. Note on Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, Sel de Mer has its very own venue, in addition to a dedicated Pinnacle Grill.

In addition, the Pinnacle Grill on Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam, Westerdam and Eurodam hosts a special "De Librije" five-course menu one night per seven-night sailing (twice on 10-day or longer sailings, if there's interest), featuring dishes designed by Dutch Michelin-starred chef Jonnie Boer.

Ships: Fleetwide

Cost: There's a $10 per person cover charge for lunch; it's $35 for dinner. The surcharge for Sel de Mer is $50 per person at the pop-ups and on Nieuw Statendam, though it's priced on an a la carte basis at its fixed dining venue on the Koningsdam. The De Librije surcharge is $69, including wine. Advance dinner reservations are highly recommended, while lunch can be reserved onboard.

7 . Norwegian Cruise Line

Restaurant: Los Lobos

At the Helm: Norwegian's culinary team

Why We Love It: If Norwegian's longstanding restaurants seem tired, this fresh Mexican spot is ideal for a casual meal where food is fresh and delicious.

The Dish: Kick things off with guacamole prepared tableside to your liking or a flavorful beet-and-watercress salad. You can keep it simple with mahi mahi tacos or chicken enchiladas with mole sauce, or go for a house specialty, such as carne asada, a burrito rojo or Veracruz-style red snapper. Don't miss the crispy and sweet beignets for dessert, or a margarita made with the private-label Patron Barrel Select, Norwegian's own tequila blend.

Ships: Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Bliss

Cost: The restaurant is open for dinner only, and prices are a la carte. Reservations are not required but are recommended.

8 . Oceania Cruises

Restaurant: Red Ginger

At the Helm: Master Chef Jacques Pepin, former personal chef to three French heads of state, including Charles de Gaulle

Why We Love It: The feng shui-inspired decor, which includes a soothing waterfall and modern Asian artwork, sets the stage for a memorable Asian-fusion meal.

The Dish: Oceania's Red Ginger offers contemporary interpretations of Asian classics, such as tom kha gai soup, lobster pad Thai and miso-glazed seabass. Start with sushi, summer rolls or crispy calamari, and finish with green tea ice cream or caramel tapioca. Extensive tea, wine and sake menus add to the experience.

Ships: Marina, Sirena and Riviera

Cost: It's complimentary, but reservations are required.

9 . P&O Cruises

Restaurant: The Epicurean

At the Helm: There's no celebrity chef associated with this; just P&O Cruises' in-house team of executive chefs. However, master patissier Eric Lanlard designed the Afternoon Tea, which he personally hosts when onboard. Related: P&O Cruises Food Heroes

Why We Love It: Britannia's fine dining restaurant offers classic British dishes with a modern twist, using the principles of molecular gastronomy and techniques such as precision temperature cooking, freeze-drying and liquid nitrogen. Cynics might dismiss this as style over substance, but the dishes justify the theatrics.

The Dish: Appetizers might include slow-cooked ox cheek, frogs legs sucette or an Alaskan snow crab, langoustine and salmon caviar cocktail. The mains are equally interesting: maple-glazed saddleback pork T-bone, black cod and Canadian cold water lobster tail and slow-cooked lamb belly.

Eric Lanlard's Afternoon Tea is equally fun: expect such delights as a pancetta and procini eclair, a smoked salmon pastry tart and a dark chocolate tart with Caribbean spices.

Ships: Britannia, Ventura and Azura

Cost: Dinner costs £28 . Reservations are essential. The fee for Eric Lanlard's Afternoon Tea (sea days only) varies from £15 to £20 per person.

10 . Princess Cruises

At the Helm: Princess' culinary team

Why We Love It: Crown Grill is the perfect date night or celebration venue, with cozy booths for lovers and tables for families celebrating a milestone. The steak and seafood menu is extensive, the cover charge reasonable, and sides and desserts mouthwatering.

The Dish: Crown Grill is Princess' steak and seafood restaurant with an open theater-style kitchen. Choose from starters, such as Mediterranean spiny lobster cake, beef tartare and black-and-blue onion soup. Second courses are split into seafood (Maine lobster tail, Chilean sea bass and brioche-breaded king prawns), chops (beef, veal and lamb) and steaks (from an 8-ounce filet to a 16-ounce Kansas City strip).

Desserts include chocolatier Norman Love's milk chocolate peanut butter bar, plus other tempting splurges such as a seven-layer s'mores stack, molten chocolate cake and lemon meringue tart. There's even a salt menu (choose Hawaiian black, smoked Applewood or Himalayan mountain pink) and a tiramisu martini that must not be missed.

Ships: The venue is found on all Princess ships, except for Sun Princess and Sea Princess.

Cost: The fee is $29 per person. The venue books up quickly, so reservations are encouraged.

11 . Regent Seven Seas Cruises

At the Helm: Regent's culinary team

Why We Love It: Prime 7 epitomizes a classic steakhouse, and its USDA prime beef has all been dry-aged at least 28 days. While meat-lovers will pay hefty surcharges for this kind of fare on other lines, Regent's best beef is complimentary.

The Dish: Like any steakhouse, the menu features steaks and seafood. We recommend the foie gras slider, ahi tuna and avocado tower and steak tartare starters. Huge entrees like prime porterhouse (carved tableside), whole Maine lobster or surf and turf (6 oz. filet mignon with your choice of lobster tail or Alaskan king crab legs) will leave you stuffed. For dessert, treat yourself to Regent Seven Seas' decadent molten Callebaut chocolate cake or a caramel popcorn sundae. It's also open for lunch on select days.

Ships: Fleetwide

Cost: It's gratis, but reservations might be limited to once per cruise so every passenger gets to try the venue.

12 . Royal Caribbean International

At the Helm: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, one of Britain's most acclaimed chefs

Why We Love It: Unique twists or traditional fare, indoor or alfresco seating -- you decide how you want to dine at Jamie's Italian. Either way, you can't go wrong with high-quality ingredients and delicious dishes.

The Dish: Jamie's Italian serves up dishes like Oliver's famous wood plank with cured meats, pickles and cheese; truffle tagliatelle; and zingy prawn linguine, as well as a variety of small plates.

Ships: Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas

Cost: Pricing varies across ships, ranging from $20 to $25 for lunch and $35 to $45 for dinner. The line also offers promotional pricing to passengers who make reservations online ahead of their sailing. Reservations are not required, although we recommend them, especially if you plan to dine during peak hours. Related: 10 Best Cruise Lines for Weddings

13 . Seabourn Cruise Line

Restaurant: The Grill by Thomas Keller

At the Helm: Lauded American chef Thomas Keller, behind Michelin-starred restaurants Per Se, Bouchon and The French Laundry

Why We Love It: A classic American chophouse-inspired venue, The Grill by Thomas Keller, the interior of which was designed by Adam D. Tihany, affords a sophisticated sensory dining experience, from the warm, elegant atmosphere to palate-pleasing plates.

The Dish: Try surf-and-turf classics like lobster Thermidor with creamed spinach or the roasted free-range chicken with thyme jus (for two). The Grill's wine list was curated by chef Keller himself to complement each dish.

Ships: Fleetwide on Seabourn

Cost: The Grill by Thomas Keller is complimentary and open for dinner daily; advance reservations are recommended.

14 . Silversea Cruises

Restaurant: La Dame

At the Helm: Silversea's culinary team and top Relais & Chateaux chefs

Why We Love It: La Dame is the only restaurant at sea belonging to Relais & Chateaux (a network of more than 500 luxury hotels and restaurants around the world).

The Dish: La Dame is upscale, even by Silversea's luxury standards. The small French-inspired restaurant, which can host only a limited number of diners per night, features the finest ingredients and precise preparations. Start with caviar or foie gras, followed by lobster or mushroom soup. After cleansing your palate with sorbet, move on to a filet of grass-fed beef, rack of lamb or lobster tail. The Grand Marnier souffle is the signature dessert.

Ships: Silver Cloud Expedition, Silver Wind, Silver Spirit, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper and Silver Muse

Cost: Dinner will set you back $60 per person. Reservations are required; seats are so limited that it's best to pre-book online as soon as reservations open for your sailing.

15 . Viking Ocean Cruises

Restaurant: Manfredi's

At the Helm: Executive chef Anthony Mauboussin, with some help from Manfredi Lefebvre -- Silversea Cruises' head honcho, Italy native and pal of Viking's CEO Torstein Hagen -- who helped develop the menu from his favorite childhood dishes.

Why We Love It: Even with just one menu at Manfredi's, it's rich enough with options that you could visit numerous times and never run out of new dishes to try.

The Dish: The rustic Tuscan menu offers hearty fare, traditionally prepared, in a trattoria-style setting. Highlights include octopus carpaccio, bistecca Florentine, veal scaloppini and osso bucco. You can order pasta dishes (such as gnocchi alla romana and mushroom risotto) as a main course or as a smaller appetizer.

In addition to the menu's regular offerings, the restaurant features entree and pasta specials each night. And don't miss the cured meats and cheeses station at the entrance to Manfredi's -- the chefs there whip up a marvelous antipasti.

Ships: Fleetwide