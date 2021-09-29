Travel Insurance for Cruise Travellers

As many as two in five people -- 10 million Brits -- have recently holidayed without the correct insurance, with half of those not bothering to take out any cover and over one in four risking invalidating claims by not disclosing pre-existing medical conditions, according to ABTA, the Association of British Travel Agents.

Those that do take out insurance often don’t know what their policy covers them for, or say that it’s one of the last things on their holiday to-do list. Some think a policy that’s bought through their bank or credit card will suffice, others just cross their fingers and hope nothing happens while they’re away.

Some Brits believe they don’t need insurance if they hold a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). However, this only operates in participating European countries and does not provide cover for repatriation or other instances. Plus, it's uncertain how, if, or where, the scheme will work after Brexit.

The only way to ensure cover for virtually any unforeseen circumstance is to take out proper insurance at the time of booking the getaway.

And let it be the one document in which you do actually read the small print -- especially when it comes to natural disasters and outbreaks of illness and disease (such as coronavirus, see below) -- as a comprehensive insurance policy can save you a lot of money if the worst comes to the worst.