Photos of Celebrity Summit, Before and After a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

Now, immediately upon entering, you will be met with a feeling of Zen. Celebrity Summit's new spa welcomes cruisers with a relaxing, Scandinavian-inspired design, but the reception area wasn't the only room that was touched. The Persian Garden features a more soothing color scheme, and a salt therapy room was added. (These treatment rooms, which have been gaining in popularity, use the microparticles in salt to promote healthier skin and easier breathing.) The fitness center also received a new space for personal training and consultations.
Before: Cabins
Prior to the refurb, all cabins were decorated in shades of brown, taupe and orange -- accompanied by what seemed like never-ending wood paneling -- like this standard balcony cabin. Storage space, particularly in the bathrooms, also was limited.
After: Cabins
All cabins were renovated down to the studs, adding contemporary designs and maximized storage. Standard cabins are done up in light neutral and blush tones, while Sky Suites and above feature their own unique color schemes. Faux marble walls and soft-close cabinetry with under-lighting effects add to the modern flair. All cabins were equipped with upgraded technology, such as new outlets and USB ports, and RFID door-entry systems.
Before: Cosmopolitan Restaurant
The Cosmopolitan Restaurant is Celebrity Summit's complimentary, "default" dinner option. It was previously reminiscent of an outdated banquet hall, with dark reds, browns and an Art Deco-style ceiling light design.
After: Cosmopolitan Restaurant
Celebrity Summit now has one of the most beautiful cruise ship main dining rooms we've ever seen. The space is light and bright and features modern decor and furnishings. Whimsical touches throughout also give the room more personality; among them are several tables with tall cocoon-like chairs that foster a more intimate dining experience, as well as crystal-embellished sconce lights that help set the mood.
Before: Retreat Lounge
Formerly Michael's Club, the suite passenger-only Retreat Lounge was in dire need of an overhaul. It was dark and stuffy, with retro patterns and not a great variety of seating.
After: Retreat Lounge
You'll have to blink twice when entering the Retreat Lounge now. Celebrity completely transformed the room. The decor features light, refreshing tones with pops of red. In the new space, suite passengers can kick back on a slew of new seating options, including cozy nook sofas and funky, padded mini-stools -- all set alongside tree trunk-style cocktail tables. The lounge complements an all-new Retreat Sun Deck for suite passengers, which replaced an underutilized area of Deck 12.
Before: Spa
Through its partnership with Canyon Ranch, Celebrity always has taken a more wellness-focused approach to its spas, including the one on Celebrity Summit. However, the decor never truly reflected that emphasis on mindfulness.