Flower Power Cruise: Step Back in Time With This Groovy 60s and 70s Cruise

Remember the Summer of Love? If so, you'll dig the Flower Power Cruise -- featuring music from the 60s and 70s -- which has been delighting former hippie chicks and the far out cats who loved them since 2016. Think bell-bottom tributes, tie-dye T-shirts and the mellow atmosphere you'd expect from the Love Generation.
Editor's note: The March 2020 Flower Power Cruise has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers will receive a 100 percent credit of their fare to use on a future Flower Power Cruise.
General Info
The weeklong full-charter Flower Power Cruise sails roundtrip from Miami, March 20 to 27, 2021. As part of the voyage, 2,170-passenger Celebrity Infinity will visit Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and private island Labadee.
Fares start at $1,949 per person for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy. Repeat Flower Power cruisers and military may be eligible for discounted rates.
Lineup and Highlights
The 2021 Flower Power lineup boasts John Lodge of the Moody Blues, Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Procol Harum, The Guess Who, The Yardbirds, The Association, The Spencer Davis Group and Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders). You'll also find a slew of tribute bands, including a Janis Joplin tribute artist.
Besides music, you'll find 60s and 70s-music themed activities, such as trivia, wine tastings, a vow renewal with musician/producer Peter Asher, panel discussions and game shows. Based on past sailings, theme nights for the 2020 cruise might include British Invasion, 60s Movie & TV characters, Crimson & Clover Bell Bottom Ball and Psychedelic 60s Dance Party.
Onboard Vibe
Groovy, man. The music of the 60s fueled the Baby Boomer generation, and you'll find most Flower Power cruisers in that cohort. Even if you can't remember Woodstock, you might find a shipmate who does; the cruise partners with the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Woodstock, NY, as well as the esteemed Wolf Trap in Virginia. Can you dig it?
Who Would Like It
Anyone who loves the music of the 1960s and early 1970s is well suited for this sailing. Remember, these bands formed the foundations of rock music. Baby Boomers who want to let loose for a few days with like-minded people would also feel at home. (Just remember, flower children: Cannabis is illegal on cruise ships, regardless of state statutes.)
How to Book
The Flower Power Cruise is run by StarVista LIVE, which runs other popular theme cruises, such as the Malt Shop Memories Cruise. Booking is done via the
. The Flower Power Cruise has sold out in the past, so early booking is encouraged. For one Cruise Critic member's firsthand account of what the Flower Power cruise is really like, check out the thread on our message boards. Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.