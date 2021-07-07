  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
North Star on Royal Caribbean Cruises
What Is a Royal Genie on a Royal Caribbean Cruise?

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
As the luxury cruise sector grows more competitive, mainstream cruise lines continue to up the ante in terms of suite amenities and perks. Enter the Royal Genie, Royal Caribbean's version of a private butler, who can handle requests both onboard and ashore.

Want reservations at a different alternative restaurant every night? Done. Prefer to sit in a specific row of the theater without showing up early to claim your seats? No problem. Wishing someone would unpack your suitcases for you when you board? He can handle that, too, in addition to granting VIP shore excursion access, planning private parties and serving as a personal shopper for onboard purchases.

Related: Cruise Ship Suites: What to Expect

During cruises with Royal Caribbean, Royal Genies are found in the highest-end Star Class suites on ships in the Quantum Class and Oasis Class, including:

  • Quantum of the Seas
  • Anthem of the Seas
  • Ovation of the Seas
  • Spectrum of the Seas
  • Odyssey of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Allure of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas
  • Wonder of the Seas

Royal Genie services begin six weeks prior to sailing, when genies contact passengers booked in Star Class suites with a survey to find out about special requests and learn their preferences. About a month before the voyage, they will reach out again to finalize details. One week out, cruisers receive an exclusive link to the web-based Loop messaging app, allowing them to stay in touch with their Royal Genie during their voyage.

Related: 20 Cruise Apps You Need Right Now

Updated July 07, 2021

