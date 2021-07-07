Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

While the primary appeal of dining on a cruise is being served and not washing the dishes, there may come a time when you're stuck on land and hankering for one of your favourite cruise treats or cocktails. When that feeling strikes, you might want to put a cruise on your calendar, but you can also satisfy the craving by learning to make your favourite cruise drinks and meals in your own kitchen, anytime.

Skeptical? Channel your very best holiday vibes and turn your abode into the hottest bar, restaurant or culinary kitchen with these tools.