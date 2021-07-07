  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
10 Ways to Beat Post-Cruise Depression
Cucina del Capitano on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)
Carnival Cruise Bars
11 Signs You Should Not Buy a Cruise Beverage Package
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Virtual Cruising and Meetups
Best Cruise Cookbooks
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
The Chef's Table on Viking Orion

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
The Chef's Table on Viking Orion
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

While the primary appeal of dining on a cruise is being served and not washing the dishes, there may come a time when you're stuck on land and hankering for one of your favourite cruise treats or cocktails. When that feeling strikes, you might want to put a cruise on your calendar, but you can also satisfy the craving by learning to make your favourite cruise drinks and meals in your own kitchen, anytime.

Skeptical? Channel your very best holiday vibes and turn your abode into the hottest bar, restaurant or culinary kitchen with these tools.

Learn to Mix Your Favourite Cruise Cocktail

Beach Pool on Carnival Horizon

Educated Barfly

or

How To Drink

.If you're missing concoctions from your favourite cruise line, check out our video of Cruise Critic's 11 Best Cruise Cocktails (With Recipes) so you can sip while you're docked on the chaise longue.

Related: 10 Ways to Beat Post-Cruise Depression

Indulge in Catered Meals…Or Make a Cruise Favourite

In an age of at-home delivery services, takeout no longer means simply pizza or Chinese. Support local restaurants in and around your neighbourhood by treating yourself to a gourmet meal in the main dining room (aka your dining room) via handy delivery apps like Uber Eats or Dilveroo. (You can even interrupt yourself halfway through for a "surprise" performance of "Sweet Caroline," waving your napkin above your head -- this might prove more difficult with a paper napkin.)

Related: 10 Best Things to Eat on a Canada & New England Cruise

Feeling extra ambitious? End the meal on a sweet note by making your very own Carnival warm chocolate melting cake.

Related: 8 Best Cruise Ship Desserts

For more cruise-specific recipes -- including five more desserts -- check out our Cruise Ship Recipes to Make at Home.

Take a Cooking Class

Penne dish from Jamie's Italian (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

short videos

posted online along with a new TV series called "Keep Cooking and Carry On."Social media abounds with even more notable chefs offering everything from quick kitchen tips and advice to full demos. Just a few examples are Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimo Bottura (@massimobottura on Instagram) and Holland America Culinary Council member Kristen Kish (@KristenLKish), with the series "Make This Tonight."

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.