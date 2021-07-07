Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Christina Janansky
Producer
There's a reason why "watch a sunset" is number one on our list of top 10 can't-miss things to do on a cruise ship. Few things are more magical than seeing the sun slip below the horizon during sailaway, from your cabin's balcony or with a drink in hand.

If you're missing the pink, purple and golden hues of a setting sun at sea, look no further. We've rounded up our favorite sunset photos from Cruise Critic members and cruise itineraries around the world.

Sunset in Antarctica (Photo: Calaferapy/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Le Soleal

Itinerary: 10-night Antarctica cruise from Ushuaia

The Sanctuary on Emerald Princess (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Emerald Princess

Itinerary: 5-night Mexico cruise from Los Angeles

Polynesian sunset from onboard Paul Gauguin (Photo: Softsand-13/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Paul Gauguin

Itinerary: 7-night South Pacific cruise from Papeete

Eastern Caribbean sunset from onboard Freedom of the Seas (Photo: traveller/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas

Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean New Year's Eve cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Martini Hot Tubs on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge

Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Caribbean sunset from Allure of the Seas (Photo: Flash12345/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas

Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Observation Decks on Queen Mary 2 (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2

Itinerary: 7-night transatlantic Fashion Week sailing from Southampton to New York

Sunset in Alaska (Photo: Calgirl45/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Holland America Line's Amsterdam

Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle

Western Caribbean sunset from Adventure of the Seas (Photo: photoz223/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas

Itinerary: 6-night Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston

The Front Sun Decks and Helipad on Oasis of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas

Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Sunset views from Crown Princess (Photo: dmam/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Crown Princess

Itinerary: 10-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Christina Janansky)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas

Itinerary: 10-night Alaska cruise from Vancouver

The Magic Carpet on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge

Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale

Alaska sunset from Eurodam (Photo: Mrkmbb/Cruise Critic member)

Cruise Ship: Holland America's Eurodam

Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle

Marseille Cruise Port (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas

Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona

Water Slides on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Itinerary: 12-night transatlantic cruise from Southampton

The Solarium on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas

Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona

The North Star on Anthem of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas

Itinerary: 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Cape Liberty.

Updated July 07, 2021

