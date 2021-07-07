Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos

There's a reason why "watch a sunset" is number one on our list of top 10 can't-miss things to do on a cruise ship. Few things are more magical than seeing the sun slip below the horizon during sailaway, from your cabin's balcony or with a drink in hand.
If you're missing the pink, purple and golden hues of a setting sun at sea, look no further. We've rounded up our favorite sunset photos from Cruise Critic members and cruise itineraries around the world.
Cruise Ship: Le Soleal
Itinerary: 10-night Antarctica cruise from Ushuaia
Cruise Ship: Emerald Princess
Itinerary: 5-night Mexico cruise from Los Angeles
Cruise Ship: Paul Gauguin
Itinerary: 7-night South Pacific cruise from Papeete
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean New Year's Eve cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas
Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Queen Mary 2
Itinerary: 7-night transatlantic Fashion Week sailing from Southampton to New York
Cruise Ship: Holland America Line's Amsterdam
Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas
Itinerary: 6-night Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas
Itinerary: 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Crown Princess
Itinerary: 10-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas
Itinerary: 10-night Alaska cruise from Vancouver
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge
Itinerary: 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Ship: Holland America's Eurodam
Itinerary: 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas
Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss
Itinerary: 12-night transatlantic cruise from Southampton
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas
Itinerary: 7-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas
Itinerary: 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Cape Liberty.