Melissa Etheridge mega-fans can join her onboard a five-night Caribbean cruise, packed with live music and plenty of chances to interact with Melissa and her fellow artists. The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV is the singer/songwriter's fourth group cruise and sure to be a fun and enriching experience for fans of her brand of rock-and-roll.

General Info

The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV will sail on November 12, 2021 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Nassau and Ocho Rios aboard Norwegian Gem. The crusie was rescheduled from October 2020 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Related: The Rock Boat Cruise

Rates start at $1,270 per person for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy, and go up to $3,625 per person for a suite, based on double occupancy. Related: Love and Harmony Cruise 2020

Lineup and Highlights

Melissa Etheridge will headline the two poolside main stage shows. Special guests including Jewel, Shawn Colven, KT Tunstall, and Lucy Spraggan -- among others -- will perform additional shows throughout the sailing. Related: What Are Sixthman Cruises?

Every passenger on the cruise is guaranteed a photo op with Melissa herself, as well the chance to participate in an array of activities with Melissa, the other musicians and fellow cruisers. Events include an exclusive version of the Not So Newlywed Game, an autograph session, a cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament, art classes and a '70s theme night.

Onboard Vibe

This cruise is all about having a feel-good time and bonding with other music lovers. Related: 311 Cruise

Who Would Like It

Anyone who loves folk rock, country rock and blues music and wants the experience of an at-sea music festival. Related: Cayamo Cruise

How to Book

The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV is organized by Sixthman and can be booked on the