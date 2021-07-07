  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Splash Academy on Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?
Calling All Cosplayers: 6 Cruises for Nerds and Geeks
Can I Play Bridge on a Cruise?
Mah Jongg Cruises: How to Play Onboard
8 Worst Cruise Rip-offs Not Worth Your Money
Festival at Sea: Immerse Yourself in African American Culture on the High Seas
Grown & Sexy Cruise
The K-Love Cruise: Worship With Your Favorite Christian Music Stars
Country Music Cruises
World Poker Tour (WPT) Cruise
Casino Royale on Symphony of the Seas

World Poker Tour (WPT) Cruise

World Poker Tour (WPT) Cruise
Casino Royale on Symphony of the Seas
Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Competitive poker enthusiasts will unite on the World Poker Tour Cruise -- also known as the WPT Cruise -- for its 10th sailing in September 2020. Passengers will have the opportunity to learn from top poker competitors from around the world, participate in exclusive tournaments and even vie for a grand prize.

General Info

The World Poker Tour Cruise sails round trip from Miami from September 5 to 12, 2020, with stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and CocoCay.

Related: Eastern Caribbean Cruise Tips

Rates for this weeklong sailing aboard Symphony of the Seas start at $1,612 per person for an inside cabin based on double occupancy, inclusive of tax and gratuities. There is an additional $250 per person poker participation fee.

Related: High Seas Rally Cruise 2021

Lineup and Highlights

Each sea day on the WPT Cruise will feature poker play from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. In addition, there will be poker play from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on port days, except on the last night of the sailing when play will end at midnight.

Related: Things to Do in Boston Before a Cruise

Cruise highlights include exclusive welcome aboard and farewell receptions, meet-and-greets and Q&As with guest speakers including Vincent Van Patten, Tony Dunst and Lynn Gilmartin. There will also be various poker tournaments and cash games exclusive to WPT Cruise passengers. There's even a women-only tournament.

Onboard Vibe

Expect an all poker, all the time mentality. This sailing is really about playing and learning about poker alongside other enthusiasts.

Related: Theme Cruises: What You Need to Know

Who Would Like It

Anyone who plays competitive poker and loves the Caribbean.

Related: Cruise Ship Casinos: What to Expect

How to Book

The World Poker Tour Cruise is organized by The Cruise & Vacation Authority and can be booked on the

World Poker Tour Cruise website

.

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.