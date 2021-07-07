World Poker Tour (WPT) Cruise

Competitive poker enthusiasts will unite on the World Poker Tour Cruise -- also known as the WPT Cruise -- for its 10th sailing in September 2020. Passengers will have the opportunity to learn from top poker competitors from around the world, participate in exclusive tournaments and even vie for a grand prize.

General Info

The World Poker Tour Cruise sails round trip from Miami from September 5 to 12, 2020, with stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and CocoCay.

Rates for this weeklong sailing aboard Symphony of the Seas start at $1,612 per person for an inside cabin based on double occupancy, inclusive of tax and gratuities. There is an additional $250 per person poker participation fee.

Lineup and Highlights

Each sea day on the WPT Cruise will feature poker play from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. In addition, there will be poker play from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on port days, except on the last night of the sailing when play will end at midnight.

Cruise highlights include exclusive welcome aboard and farewell receptions, meet-and-greets and Q&As with guest speakers including Vincent Van Patten, Tony Dunst and Lynn Gilmartin. There will also be various poker tournaments and cash games exclusive to WPT Cruise passengers. There's even a women-only tournament.

Onboard Vibe

Expect an all poker, all the time mentality. This sailing is really about playing and learning about poker alongside other enthusiasts.

Who Would Like It

Anyone who plays competitive poker and loves the Caribbean.

How to Book

The World Poker Tour Cruise is organized by The Cruise & Vacation Authority and can be booked on the