With the tagline "Sexy by nature, naughty by choice," the Temptation Caribbean Cruise leaves nothing to the imagination. This sailing is all about sensual and erotic exploration for adventurous adults looking to party with other like-minded individuals and couples.
General Info
The Temptation Cruise 2021 sails roundtrip from Tampa on February 11, 2021 -- just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day onboard. This five-night sailing aboard Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas, features port stops in Key West and Costa Maya.
Rates start at $1,599 per cabin for an inside cabin and go up to $14,442 for the Royal Suite. All rates include a deluxe beverage package.
Lineup and Highlights
There are a ton of adventurous R-rated, adults-only activities and entertainment options offered on the Temptation Cruise. These include workshops and seminars led by world-renowned sexologists, an R-rated Red Room for couples, topless pool parties and events, theme nights (TBA) and music by live DJs.
Onboard Vibe
The Temptation Caribbean Cruise is designed to be a sensual experience for party-loving individuals and adventurous couples.
Who Would Like It
Cruisers who like the idea of exploring their sensual side and indulging in their fantasies might enjoy the Temptation Cruise.
How to Book
The Temptation Caribbean Cruise 2021 is organized by the Original Group and can be booked on the
.