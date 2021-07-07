  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
311 Cruise
Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor
Though American rock band 311 won't be hitting the high seas in 2020, there have been six 311 Caribbean cruises to date and another is expected to sail in 2021 (dates TBD). Typically, sailings take place in early- to mid-March in honor of March 11, which is known by the band's fans as "311 Day."

The 311 cruise is a full ship charter and features the headliners along with a slew of other bands and musicians.

General Info

In 2019, the 311 Cruise sailed roundtrip from Tampa to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, from March 1 through 6. The five-night sailing was aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Related: Outlaw Country Cruise

The dates for the 311 Caribbean Cruise in 2021 have not been announced.

Lineup and Highlights

Previously 311 Cruise sailings have featured musical acts such as The Urge, Prof, Ozomatli and DJ Soulman and comedians including Brian Posehn and Mike Lawrence.

Related: Jazz Cruise: Dave Koz and Friends at Sea

Like many music cruises, the 311 Cruise is much like a festival at sea. The headliners typically perform a few large pool deck concerts, while featured guests give live performances in various venues throughout the sailing.

Beyond the live performances, exclusive activities and events might include Q&A sessions with 311, a headphone party with a live DJ or a group game of "Name That Tune," along with craft beer tastings and a basketball tournament. Expect every passenger to get a chance to take a professional photo with the band.

Related: Country Music Cruises

Onboard Vibe

This sailing is all about fun and camaraderie with fellow 311 lovers. Just chill around the ship or in port or get involved in every single activity -- it's up to you.

Who Would Like It

Any cruise lover who's excited by the idea of chilling out and bonding with other 311 super fans.

Related: Melissa Etheridge Cruise

How to Book

The 311 Cruise is organized by Sixthman and can be booked on the

311 Cruise website

.

Updated July 07, 2021

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
