Holistic Holiday at Sea 2022

The Holistic Holiday at Sea cruise is a wellness themed-cruise focused on the plant-based movement. Whether you're a new vegan or a long-time plant-based eater, you'll find lots to learn about nutrition, mindfulness and healthy living. You'll also have ample opportunities for self-care and time to focus on your holistic well-being. And of course, there will be lots of incredible vegan dishes to enjoy onboard.

General Info

The 18th annual Holistic Holiday at Sea has been postponed until 2022 owing to the ongoing global health pandemic. The company states it is working on a Caribbean voyage for 2022, with ship, itinerary and further details to be announced.

Lineup and Highlights

Each sea day aboard the Holistic Holiday at Sea cruise features a full program of enriching events including presentations and workshops led by healers, medical professionals and plant-based experts like Dr. Joel Kahn and author Virginia Harper.

Other activities include yoga, Pilates and Qigong classes, group meditation sessions and even one-on-one wellness coaching sessions. Additionally, renowned plant-based chefs Kim Campbell and Jessica Porter will be onboard leading vegan cooking classes.

Onboard Vibe

Holistic Holiday at Sea is truly a wellness retreat experience, offering passengers the opportunity to focus on improving their overall health -- mentally and physically.

Who Would Like It

Anyone who is living a vegan lifestyle or considering shifting to a plant-based diet, as well as yoga and alternative medicine enthusiasts.

How to Book

Holistic Holiday at Sea 2021 can be booked on the