16 Pictures of Our Favourite Cruise Balcony Views

From glaciers and penguins in the polar regions to rainbows and sunsets in the Caribbean, cruise balconies offer some of the best views of land and sea.
Whether you're seeking inspiration for your next sailing -- or you're simply missing those spectacular at-sea views -- here are 16 of Cruise Critic's favourite photos taken from our readers' balcony cabins for your viewing pleasure.
Photo Credit: estvil30/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Escape
The View: Looking out to sea from the Haven Owner's Suite balcony in the Western Caribbean
Photo Credit: Yogi B/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America
The View: View of the Napali Coast from a balcony cabin in Hawaii
Photo Credit: Travelgal 2323/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Silversea's Silver Explorer
The View: Iceberg in Antarctica, as seen from a View Suite
Photo Credit: cruiseaddict555/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas
The View: View of the AquaTheater from a balcony cabin in the Western Caribbean
Photo Credit: cabdtv/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Hurtigruten's Trolljord
The View: The Northern Lights
Photo Credit: ougirl69/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Carnival Breeze
The View: Balcony cabin view in the Western Caribbean
Photo Credit: johnsva0511/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Regent's Seven Seas Voyager
The View: Sunset in the Eastern Mediterranean from a Penthouse Suite balcony
Photo Credit: jtartist/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Epic
The View: Cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas, as seen from a balcony cabin on Norwegian Epic
Photo Credit: Candidasa/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Solstice
The View: The Sydney Opera House at sail-away, as seen from a Deluxe Veranda Cabin
Photo Credit: Wiley63/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Carnival Valor
The View: Balcony drinks in the Bahamas
Photo Credit: Deets/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge
The View: View from an Infinite Veranda in the Western Mediterranean
Photo Credit: No One gets Out Alive/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss
The View: View of Alaska's Glacier Bay from a Mini-Suite balcony
Photo Credit: kidsncats/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Jewel
The View: View of Lovers Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from a Courtyard Villa balcony
Photo Credit: JPat1616/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Norwegian Getaway
The View: Rainbow over the Caribbean, as seen from a Mini-Suite balcony
Photo Credit: Cruise-Crazzy/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Coral Princess
The View: Ultimate Balcony Dinner experience on a Vista Suite balcony during a Panama Canal cruise
Photo Credit: Mr. Blender/Cruise Critic member
Cruise Ship: Carnival Conquest
The View: Wake view from a Premium Vista balcony in the Western Caribbean
