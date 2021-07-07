  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Why You Need Luxury Cruise Travel Agents -- and How to Find a Good One
Why G Adventures Is the Expedition or River Cruise Line for You
Cruise Trends 2018: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions
Best Cruise Travel Agents
3 Cruise Clubs You Need to Join Right Now
Rock the Boat Cruise 2020
New Luxury and Expedition Ships Coming in 2020
Embarkation in White Bay, Sydney: Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
How to Keep Your Data Safe When Cruising
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
What Is Bolsover Cruise Club?
Britannia in Norway (Photo: P&O Cruises)

What Is Bolsover Cruise Club?

What Is Bolsover Cruise Club?
Britannia in Norway (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Bolsover Cruise Club was founded as a travel agency and an estate agency in the 1960s by A. L. Wilson, the grandfather of the company's current directors, Michael Wilson and Julie Straw. It split into two, becoming Bolsover Travel and Wilson & Co. estate agents. Realising the potential of cruises, Bolsover Travel started specialising in the sector in the 1980s, becoming the UK's number one independent agent for P&O Cruises in 1987, a title it has held ever since.

Related: Best Cruise Travel Agents

Expansion began in the late 1990s and a rebrand took place in 2001, when Bolsover Travel officially became Bolsover Cruise Club.

Related: Celebrity Cruises History

Bolsover Cruise Club logo

Today, Bolsover Cruise Club works with more than 30 operators across ocean, river, luxury and expedition cruising, from APT to Viking -- and everything in between. It serves around 70,000 customers a year both over the phone and in person at its Barlborough Cruise Bureau in Derbyshire.

Related: Best Cruise Travel Agents

Most staff have been at the company for more than 10 years, and are experts in their field, whether that be river, luxury, ocean or expedition. According to in-house research, the top two reasons that customers come back to Bolsover again and again is they like talking to an "experienced cruise expert" and they get "support from the same person throughout".

Related: Best Cruise Travel Agents

Book: By phone or at the Cruise Bureau in Barlborough, Derbyshire.

Related: Best Cruise Travel Agents

See the UK's Best Cruise Travel Agents

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.