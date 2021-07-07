What Is Bolsover Cruise Club?

Bolsover Cruise Club was founded as a travel agency and an estate agency in the 1960s by A. L. Wilson, the grandfather of the company's current directors, Michael Wilson and Julie Straw. It split into two, becoming Bolsover Travel and Wilson & Co. estate agents. Realising the potential of cruises, Bolsover Travel started specialising in the sector in the 1980s, becoming the UK's number one independent agent for P&O Cruises in 1987, a title it has held ever since. Related: Best Cruise Travel Agents

Expansion began in the late 1990s and a rebrand took place in 2001, when Bolsover Travel officially became Bolsover Cruise Club.

Today, Bolsover Cruise Club works with more than 30 operators across ocean, river, luxury and expedition cruising, from APT to Viking -- and everything in between. It serves around 70,000 customers a year both over the phone and in person at its Barlborough Cruise Bureau in Derbyshire.

Most staff have been at the company for more than 10 years, and are experts in their field, whether that be river, luxury, ocean or expedition. According to in-house research, the top two reasons that customers come back to Bolsover again and again is they like talking to an "experienced cruise expert" and they get "support from the same person throughout".