10 Things You Can Do Now to Prepare for Your Next Cruise

This tip is either the most obvious, or the least. Even if your cruise is already booked and paid in full, squirreling away as much as you can for a little "budget cushion" only means that there is less to stress about, financially, when the time comes to spend. If you can, continue to save after you pay off your sailing, even if you've also booked shore excursions and drink packages. There is always the inevitable souvenir -- either in port or in an onboard shop -- that will call your name. Or the spa treatment you never knew you needed until you were at sea.