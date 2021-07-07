How to Make Towel Animals Fit for a Cruise

Is there anything as joyful and pure as a cruise ship towel animal? Luckily, you don't need to be on a cruise to unlock the magic of how to make towel animals.

We spoke to three Carnival Cruise Line stateroom stewards -- with a combined 37 years of experience in making towel animals -- about the art of towel-folding and which animals are the most popular. It turns out that puppies and elephants are perennial favorites, along with the cheeky monkey. Animals with whiskers seem the hardest to make; a mouse was voted the most difficult towel animal to master, followed by a cat and rabbit.

When asked about favorite towel animal goofs, Carnival room steward Johnny Orlando admitted, "When making a penguin, which is my favorite towel animal creation, at first it doesn't look like a penguin -- it looks like a chicken without legs (laughing)." Fellow room steward Komang Wahyu Ciptaning and assistant stewardess Mary Ann Repil both admitted to giving their towel animal monkeys faces that looked more like a dogs when they tried them for the first time.

But practice makes perfect. If you've ever sailed on a Carnival cruise, you know that awesome morning when passengers wake up to a pool deck takeover of towlies. How long does that take, you might wonder? All three stewards agreed the transformation happens in just five to 10 minutes!

Perfect your own favorite towel animal with the following tutorials from the towel animal experts at Carnival Cruise Line. You'll have a mini-zoo full of new, slightly starched friends in no time.