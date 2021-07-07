  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Harmony of the Seas vs. Anthem of the Seas
Royal Suite Class on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Which Royal Caribbean Suite Should I Book?
MSC Meraviglia vs. Harmony of the Seas
AquaTheater on Royal Caribbean Cruises
How to Book a Suite for Less
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
16 Pictures of Our Favourite Cruise Balcony Views
9 Cruise Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship
10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
The Boardwalk on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call

10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
The Boardwalk on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Christina Janansky
Producer
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Are you "loyal to Royal" and missing your favorite spots at sea? Add some cruise views to your next Zoom call with one of these 10 Royal Caribbean cruise-themed backgrounds.

Simply click on one of the images below and right-click to save to your computer. When you're ready to use your new background, log onto your Zoom account, click on "Profile" and go to "Settings." From there you can select "Virtual Background" from the list of options, click the + symbol and upload any of your favorites.

Related: 9 Cruise Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call

Happy Zooming!

Adventure of the Seas in port (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Main Pool on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Ultimate Family Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Boardwalk on Allure of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Royal Loft Suite on Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Solarium on Oasis of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Sky Pad on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The AquaTheater on Oasis of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The Perfect Storm on Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

The North Star on Anthem of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.