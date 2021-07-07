Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
The Ultimate Family Suite on Symphony of the Seas
Christina Janansky
Producer
Are you missing Meet & Mingles, Roll Calls and cabin crawls? We are, too!

Cruise Critic put together a virtual cabin crawl of Symphony of the Seas so you can check out all the ship's staterooms, get a taste of the "suite life" and start planning your next Royal Caribbean cruise.

The Interior Cabin

The Interior Cabin with Virtual Balcony on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 149 square feet

Perks: Well-utilized space and lower prices that reflect basic offerings.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Interior Cabin with Virtual Balcony

The Interior Cabin with Virtual Balcony on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 172 square feet

Perks: Hi-def TVs mimic balcony views, using real-time feed of the ship's outdoor cameras.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Spacious Interior Cabin

The Spacious Interior Cabin on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 172 square feet

Perks: More accommodation space for a lesser fare

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Promenade-View Interior Cabin

The Promenade-View Interior Cabin on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 194 square feet

Perks: A cozy, cushioned window seat with views of the Royal Promenade.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Ocean-View Cabin with Large Balcony

The Ocean-View Cabin with Large Balcony on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 182 square feet

Perks: Ocean views and an 80-square-foot balcony with two mesh chairs, footrests and a small round table.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Boardwalk-View Balcony Cabin

The Boardwalk View Balcony on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 182 square feet

Perks: A 52-square-foot balcony with Boardwalk views, so passengers can always feel close to the action.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

The Junior Suite

The Junior Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 287 square feet

Perks: A full bathroom with tub, a sitting area with sofa bed and an 80-square-foot balcony.

The One-Bedroom Grand Suite

The One-Bedroom Grand Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 371 square feet

Perks: A full bathroom with a tub and two sinks, a living room with sofa bed and a 105-square-foot balcony with seating and dining areas.

The Two-Bedroom Grand Suite

The Two-Bedroom Grand Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 580 square feet

Perks: Two rooms with two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, and two additional Pullman beds; a living area with a double sofa bed; two bathrooms, including a master bath with a tub; and a 238-square-foot balcony.

The Owner Suite

The Owner Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 556 square feet

Perks: Two twin beds that convert to a Royal King; a bathroom with a tub and two sinks; oversized closets; a living area with table and sofa, and a marble entryway; and a 243-square-foot balcony with a table and chairs.

The AquaTheater Suite

The AquaTheater Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 739 square feet

Perks: A 610-square-foot balcony with views of athe AquaTheater; a master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a master bath with a tub; a second bedroom with two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, and two additionall Pullman beds; a living room with double sofa bed and entertainment center; and a dining room.

The Star Loft Suite

The Star Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 722 square feet

Perks: A master bedroom with a king-sized bed and bathroom on the second level; a main level with a dining area, dry bar and living room with double sofa bed; a 410-square-foot balcony with seating and dining areas, and panoranic ocean views.

The Villa Suite

The Villa Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 1,142 square feet

Perks: Four-bedroom suite that sleeps up to 14 people and includes two master bedrooms, each with its own master bathroom with tub; two additional bedrooms with two twin beds that convert to a Royal King, and two additional Pullman beds; a dining room with a dry bar; a living room with double sofa bed; a guest bathroom with a shower; a 476-square-foot balcony with a whirlpool, dining area and a bar.

The Royal Loft Suite

The Royal Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Size: 1,744 square feet

Perks: Two-level suite that sleeps up to six people; a 843-square-foot balcony with a whirlpool and a dining area; a master bedroom with king-sized bed and a master bathroom with a tub, shower and two sinks; a second bedroom with a closet and two twin beds; a dining area with a dry bar; a living room with sofa bed; and a guest bathroom with a shower.

The Ultimate Family Suite

The Ultimate Family Suite on Symphony of the Seas

Size: 1,134 square feet

Perks: A one-of-a-kind, two-story playground for families with a private 3D cinema, air hockey table, a slide from the kids-only bedroom to the living room, and a floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall; a 212-square-foot wraparound balcony with a whirlpool, climbing wall and kid-friendly pool table; a tiny Coca-Cola fridge and Orville Redenbacher popcorn-maker in the kitchen; and two "hidden" nooks in the cabin's staircase.

Click here for a 360-degree view of this cabin!

Updated July 07, 2021

