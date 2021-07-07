  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Photos and Videos: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line's Newest Ship

Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Christina Janansky
Producer
Calling all Carnival cruisers: The line has released the first, behind-the-scenes look at Carnival Mardi Gras, with photos and videos straight from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Slated to enter service in February 2021, Mardi Gras will offer weeklong Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral as the first LNG-powered ship in North America.

From onboard nightlife offerings, including the Cuban-themed Havana Bar and the Limelight Lounge, to the Cloud 9 Spa and the largest Camp Ocean kids' club at sea, here are the first photos and videos of Carnival Mardi Gras.

Havana Bar

Havana Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras under construction (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Cloud 9 Spa and Gym

Cloud 9 Spa on Carnival's Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Cloud 9 Spa on Carnival's Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Havana Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras under construction (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Havana Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras under construction (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Havana Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras under construction (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Limelight Lounge

Camp Ocean

Dr. Seuss Bookville on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Dr. Seuss Bookville on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Camp Ocean on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Camp Ocean on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Camp Ocean on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Camp Ocean on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Exterior shots

The top deck of Carnival Mardi Gras under construction (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Aft of Carnival's Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Aft of Carnival's Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Updated July 07, 2021

