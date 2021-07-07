Exciting Places Cruise Lines are Sailing to in 2022

While cruising remains on pause, cruise lines have been working to make their future itineraries in 2022 and beyond more diverse and noteworthy than ever.

If there is one positive thing to come about from this temporary shutdown of the cruise industry, it is that cruise lines are shuffling the deck when it comes to their fleet. Itineraries are becoming more unique, even among some of the big-ship cruise lines. Ports of call, particularly for those lines with smaller ships, are becoming more interesting and often exotic. And that translates into new experiences and explorations for cruisers around the world.

Here are a few our favorite noteworthy new itineraries worth looking into for the 2022 cruise season: