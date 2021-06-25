What Is A Vaccine Passport -- and Will Cruise Passengers Have to Get One?

Do you have a yellow card with your passport? Many cruisers don't, but people who have traveled by air or land to areas with higher risks of disease are familiar with this small immunization document that is usually kept tucked in your passport.

Formally known as the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), this signed, stamped yellow card is traditionally given to people by their travel medicine doctors after receiving various vaccines – most notably yellow fever, but also for other diseases such as cholera, rabies or Japanese encephalitis. They were created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are accepted as formal proof of vaccination at entry points around the world.

With COVID-19 vaccinations underway, people are wondering if similar proof of protection against the disease could lead to a "vaccine passport," of sorts, which would allow travelers to return to global free movement.

Ideally the new coronavirus version of the yellow card would be electronic, to dissuade forgery.