6 Cruise Memes Guaranteed To Make You Smile
Aaron Saunders
Contributor
Who doesn't love a good cruise meme? If pictures tell a thousand words, a clever cruise meme does even more, brightening your day and making you ready to get back to sea. Here are some of our favorites that you should pass on and share with your cruising friends.

Tom Cruisin

Tom Cruisin' (Credit: Know Your Meme)

Legendary film star Tom Cruise lends himself well to cruise memes, for obvious reasons.  Sadly, Cruise has never starred in a movie about cruise ships. We think it's not too late to pitch Mission: Impossible - Cruise Control

Still at the Airport

Still at the Airport (Credit: Memes Monkey)

While we have had some last-minute flight scheduling issues that have made this meme fairly appropriate, we're usually at the pier long before this could ever happen.

This One Liner

This One Liner (Credit: Pinterest)

For the true nautical afficionado:  Cunard's Queen Mary 2, pictured here, is the only modern ocean liner currently in operation, earning this meme our 100 percent "cruise nerd" designation.

What Floats Your Boat?

What Floats Your Boat? (Credit: Imgur)

This literally does float our boat! Look it up; science is cool.

Cruise2Crews

Cruise Crews meme

That's right -- Tom Cruise and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews go head-to-head in this movie inspired meme blockbuster: Cruise Crews! If only it were really coming out this Christmas.

I Believe You Have My Stapler

I Believe You Have My Stapler (Credit: Unknown)

Milton from the 1999 cult classic Office Space (Stephen Root) seems like he would be the type to request a drink package and not receive it. Try reading this meme without imagining his voice; we dare you.

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

