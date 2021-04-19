Carnival Cruise Line Refund Policies

Carnival Cruise Line's refund policies are dependent on the length of cruise, the type of fare you purchase, and the time frame in which you make changes or cancellations to your booking.

Cruises with special pricing have stricter refund policies, and when refunds are allowed on specials, they are typically in the form of Future Cruise Credits (FCC), not in monetary refunds.

Current refund policies for cruises cancelled by Carnival include an enhanced option that adds onboard credit in exchange for choosing an FCC over a refund. And while that information is available online as cancellations happen, each guest should also receive direct communication regarding those options at the time of the cancellation.