MSC Cruises Refund Policies

Knowing your refund options is almost as important as knowing where your ship is headed. Here's what we know about MSC Cruises when it comes to refunds.

On bookings made by May 31, 2021 for sailings on or before September 30, 2022, MSC is offering Total Cruiseflex, that allows cancellation and rebooking (but not refunds) up to 48 hours before cruising.

For standard refunds triggered by guest cancellations beyond that date, MSC's policies factor in the length of the cruise, the remaining time before sailing, and unlike many cruise lines, even the category of booking. Refund policies for those booked in MSC Yacht Club have different cancellation penalties.