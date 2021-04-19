Holland America Line Cruise Refund Policies

Cruising situations that require refunds are usually not fun. Knowing when and how much you are owed helps make it less painful.

Under their Cruise with Confidence program, on cruises booked by May 31, 2021 for sailings through October 31, 2021, Holland America Line is offering future cruise credits for any non-refundable portion of your fare for all cancellations made up to 30 days before sailing.

Standard refund policies due to guest cancellations are based on length of cruise and the time remaining before sailing.