Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?

The world is rapidly reopening to cruise -- and finally, American travelers are being welcomed. Beginning in June 2021, cruises starting from international homeports will be open to Americans, many carrying a PCR test or vaccination.

We've compiled a handy list, broken down by geographic areas, of where Americans can cruise from in summer 2021. Your cruise line might have additional vaccine or testing requirements for boarding; check our up-to-date article on which cruise lines have vaccine mandates . And to find out exact dates for when specific cruise lines are resuming, take a look at our restart list .

Here are the general COVID-19 related entry requirements for each country.