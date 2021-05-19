Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?

The world is rapidly reopening to cruise -- and finally, American travelers are being welcomed. Beginning in June 2021, cruises starting from international homeports will be open to Americans, many carrying a PCR test or vaccination.
We've compiled a handy list, broken down by geographic areas, of where Americans can cruise from in summer 2021. Your cruise line might have additional vaccine or testing requirements for boarding; check our up-to-date article on which cruise lines have vaccine mandates. And to find out exact dates for when specific cruise lines are resuming, take a look at our restart list.
Here are the general COVID-19 related entry requirements for each country.
The Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda
Bahamas
Entry requirement: Negative PCR test for those who are not vaccinated; no test required if vaccinated. Health form required.
Barbados
Entry requirement: Proof of a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at an accredited or recognized laboratory within three days prior to arrival. Health form required.
Bermuda
Entry requirement: Bermuda Travel Authorization required. Effective June 6, 2021, all travelers aged 10 and up must take a PCR COVID-19 test and obtain a negative result no more than three days before arrival.
Dominican Republic
Entry requirement: No pretrip test required. Airports and other ports of entry will perform a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3 percent and 15 percent of passengers, and all those who present symptoms, upon arrival. Passengers under the age of 5 are exempt from this procedure. All passengers will also need to perform a temperature check. Pretrip health form required.
Jamaica
Entry requirement: All travelers ages 12 and up are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular (PCR, NAA, RNA) or antigen test performed by an accredited lab for which the sample was collected within three days of the travel date. You will be required to have an approved Travel Authorization form issued by Jamaica.
St. Maarten
Entry requirement: Mandatory pretrip health authorization required. Travelers originating from the U.S. can do a PCR or antigen test obtained from a naso-pharyngeal swab performed within 120 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten. All FDA approved antigen tests are accepted, but home tests are not. Children age 10 and under are exempt from the mandatory antigen test.
Europe
Cyprus
Entry requirements: No test required if vaccinated. Otherwise, negative PCR test is required. Children under age 12 are exempt from testing. You are required to obtain a Cyprus Flight Pass (health certificate).
Greece
Entry requirements: A negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate is required. Passengers also must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the country.
Iceland
Entry requirements: If you are not vaccinated, a negative PCR test is required within 72 hours of departure. In addition, unvaccinated passengers must undergo a second PCR test on arrival.
Malta
Entry requirements: A negative PCR COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of arrival in the country.
South America
Galapagos (Ecuador)
Entry requirements: Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.