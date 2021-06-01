  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
What Is a Royal Genie on a Royal Caribbean Cruise?
Will You Have To Wear A Mask On Your Next Cruise? Probably
Will I Have to 'Social Distance' on My Next Cruise?
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
Cruise Critic Readers Speak Out: Short Cruises Unacceptable, Ventilation Changes Needed
Cruise Lovers Share "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"
Step By Step: How to Submit Comments on Cruise to the CDC
Photos From MSC Cruises' Return to Sailing in the Mediterranean
Cruise 2021: Where the Cruise Industry Stands After a Year Without Cruising
Got Vaccine, Will Travel -- As Soon As Possible, Cruise Critic Readers Say
Survey: Cruisers Overwhelmingly Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements To Cruise
The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine form (Photo: Evgenia Parajanian/Shutterstock.com)

Survey: Cruisers Overwhelmingly Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements To Cruise

Survey: Cruisers Overwhelmingly Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements To Cruise
The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine form (Photo: Evgenia Parajanian/Shutterstock.com)
Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

In a Cruise Critic reader survey, a whopping 80 percent of respondents would prefer to sail on a cruise ship with a vaccine requirement.

The survey, which received over 5,000 responses and was sent on May 28, is the first to measure the site's readership on their actual preferences for returning to the seas. Previous surveys gauged readers' willingness to sail on a ship with a vaccine requirement, not their actual preference.

The top reason that people gave for preferring a vaccinated ship makes sense: 89 percent said they felt more safe sailing on a ship with fellow vaccinated travelers. Those preferring the vaccinated ships also want the more traditional cruise experience, without masks, social distancing and/or testing requirements, with 69 percent citing that as a reason.

Of the 4,036 people who preferred sailing on a ship with a vaccine requirement, a full 19 percent said that they received the COVID-19 vaccine specifically so they could cruise.

Slightly over 13 percent of the respondents said they would rather sail on a ship without a vaccine requirement. While most of those cruisers said that they were not planning on getting vaccinated, 21 percent said that they were traveling with others who were unable to get the shots, such as children under 12.

For those who preferred the vaccine requirements, most – 70 percent -- were comfortable not wearing a mask on a ship that had a mandate.

The CDC has said in its guidelines for cruise resumption that even ships without a vaccine requirement could set aside places, such as restaurants, bars, casinos, spas and other areas, just for vaccinated passengers.

The Cruise Critic survey found that 72 percent of all respondents said they were vaccinated and would value having those areas onboard. Only 9.7 percent said they were unvaccinated and would be upset by having areas for vaccinated passengers.

The survey also found that 67 percent of all respondents would be ready to sail from the U.S. within the next six months. The Caribbean, as well as Bermuda and The Bahamas, were the top picks for first sailings, from 71 percent.

Wondering which ships and cruise lines have a vaccine requirement? Cruise Critic has a list. Also check out our breakdown of the CDC guidance for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated ships.

Updated June 01, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
5
Disney Cruise Line Gets CDC OK For Test Cruise From Port Canaveral
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.