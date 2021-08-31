The wide choice of cruise lines, cruise styles and cruise ships -- plus all the destinations they sail to -- makes the task of choosing the right cruise seem even more complicated. And while online research can be invaluable in helping to gather a good base of information, it can end up feeling overwhelming.

So, you've been persuaded to take your first cruise. Or, if you're already a cruise convert, to branch out and try a different cruise line, or ship. Either way, getting informed advice and making the choice can be something of a minefield. Should you opt for a large ship with lots of facilities or a smaller, more intimate vessel? Where should you go? Is it better to depart from the UK or fly to an overseas port and sail from there?

Note that some cruise products -- Noble Caledonia, for example -- are direct sell, or mainly direct sell, which means they don't distribute their cruises through travel agents. You can, however, still ask your agent to handle the booking for you.

Some cruise agents also put together special packages, combining a cruise with hotel stays and other experiences such as rail trips, festivals or other events. It's also worth remembering that because cruise agencies are not owned by cruise lines, and sell a range of cruise lines across the board, they ought to be unbiased, although some do earn bigger commissions if they give a particular cruise line a lot of business. Agents will either work on commission from the cruise lines, or by buying cruises at a net price and packaging the cruise with other elements, like a flight, or by charging you a handling fee but, either way, they should be transparent about how they earn their money.

Specialist cruise staff will have completed specialist training courses to ensure they have in-depth knowledge of the different cruise lines. They will also have been on many of the ships on day tours or cruises, enabling them to give firsthand advice on what the vessels are like. Best of all, specialist agencies will have access to discounts or special offers that you may not be able to find elsewhere.

Specialist cruise agents may have an online presence only, so you'd only deal with them over the phone or via email, or they may have a website and an actual shop, like The Cruise Village in Blackpool or Barrhead Travel, an agency chain that's particularly strong in Scotland. Others attract business by print advertising as well as online; the adverts of Reader Offers Limited or Imagine Cruising often dominate the weekend travel sections of national newspapers, for example.

Travel agents, and particularly specialist cruise travel agents, play a vital role in matching customers to the right ships. Unlike many other sectors of the travel industry where travellers confidently book direct -- low cost flights, for example -- most cruise passengers still book through travel agents; more than 75 percent, according to the trade association CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association). Not all travel agents are cruise specialists, though, and unless you have a really compelling reason to stick to one agent, it really is worth seeking out an expert.

Why Book Through a Travel Agent?

Saving you time and money on the one hand, while providing information and peace of mind on the other. This is how travel agents sum up their service. But below are some examples of specific areas where they can help.

Choosing a Cruise: With so much to consider, the best starting point is to chat to sales staff about the type of holiday you normally take. Do you like large hotels buzzing with activities or small, chic properties with a more laid-back ambience? What are you looking for in a cruise ship? Good agents will be able to match you to the oceangoing equivalent, whether it's the likes of Royal Caribbean International for a resort-style experience; P&O Cruises for a large British hotel-style sailing or Seabourn for an upmarket boutique ship voyage. You can discuss what sort of itinerary you would like, be it from the UK, from a Mediterranean port or further afield, such as the Caribbean. Related: Best Port Cities for Cruise and Stay Options

Offering Special Deals: The best specialist cruise agents have close relationships with the cruise lines and often get special prices or packages that may not be generally be available elsewhere. In addition to special rates, other benefits such as cabin upgrades, onboard spending money, paid-for crew gratuities or free port parking (on ex-UK sailings) may also be included. Agents might also add in their own special extras, such as a bottle of Champagne or airport transfers, to sweeten the deal. If you've seen a deal advertised by a cruise line but prefer to book through an agent, ask the agent if they can match the offer.

Creating Packages: More creative travel agents are coming up with special one-off packages; Imagine Cruising, for example, ties in cruises to special events like the Singapore Grand Prix, as well as arranging private concerts for its guests on cruises with stars like Katherine Jenkins and Elaine Paige. Others will tailor-make cruise-and-stay packages that may include a few nights in New York with a transatlantic cruise, to a more complex trip to the Inca city of Machu Picchu followed by a South America cruise; Cruise 1st has several examples on its website. The options are limitless, but the benefits of these packages are twofold. Not only do they save you from having to put together a holiday yourself, but if anything goes wrong, you will be protected under package travel regulations.

Making the Booking: Agents know their way around the cruise line reservations systems and can make the whole process much easier for you. They can go into further detail on aspects such as accommodation -- the type of cabin you would like and the benefits of booking a specific deck or location on the ship. They can advise on dining arrangements -- whether to opt for flexible dining or fixed dining and, if there are specialty restaurants, whether it is better to make a reservation before sailing. They can additionally guide you through the process of issues like gratuities and booking excursions. The agent will also be able to arrange travel insurance, if required (although you should really shop around for this), and will collect payment for the cruise (usually a 10 percent deposit at the time of booking and the full amount up to 15 weeks before departure). In addition, the agent can assist with other travel plans, such as pre- or post-cruise stays, flights and transfers.

Special Requirements: A cruise expert will help you with anything from dietary requirements to wedding arrangements on board. Travellers with mobility issues can also be assisted by agents who can help to advise on the most accessible ships and book suitable cabins. Related: A Guide to Accessible River Cruises

Establishing Relationships: Booking with a travel agent, even if you only deal over the phone, gives your transaction a personal touch -- you have a resource for asking questions and someone to contact if something goes wrong during your travels. But your relationship with an agent shouldn't end after one trip. The agent will keep you in his or her database, alert you to deals or sales and can even suggest future trip ideas.

Agents also have relationships with the cruise lines. If an agent sells a lot of one particular line, they may have clout with that line, should you have a special requirement. And speaking of relationships -- if you end up loving your cruise so much that you book the next one while you're still on board, usually taking advantage of a tasty incentive, don't worry. You're not being unfaithful to your travel agent. Just ask the cruise line to refer the booking to them, and they'll handle it in the usual way.

Customer Service: Agents can provide something that no computer ever can -- the personal touch. You can ask as many questions as you want and get the inside track on cruising from their own experiences. Peace of mind is another big factor, as having a personal contact is very important if you need assistance either before your trip or while you are away. A good agent will assign you a personal cruise consultant who will be your point of contact right through your booking process.

Consumer Protection: Travel agents who are members of ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents) are bound by a code of conduct that covers issues like advertising claims, fair terms of trading, changes to bookings and complaints. In addition, they offer financial protection on package holidays in the event of a company failure. If your cruise line were to go bust, there is a process to follow to get your money back. Companies selling you a flight-inclusive deal should also by law have ATOL protection (Air Travel Organiser's License) so that you won't get stranded overseas in the event of a company failure. Related: What To Do If Your U.K. Cruise Travel Agent or Operator Goes Bust?