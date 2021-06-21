5 Things You Need to Know About Cruising From an International Port

Cruising is underway, with many cruise lines leaving from international ports around the world. It's exciting to travel to new, exotic places to hop on a cruise ship, but in this pandemic era, it's important to keep a few things in mind.

We traveled to St. Maarten for a cruise on Celebrity Millennium, and people who had electronic versions of their required Electronic Health Authorization System approvals slowed things down trying to pull up the approvals on mobile devices where internet was slow. (Electronic versions of the form were allowed -- it even said this when you applied -- but those with paper forms kept things moving and zipped through.)

Cruise lines do a good job of providing updates on everything you will need to get to (and through) your international port destination, often creating checklists with handy links to relevant sites, sent directly to your email inbox. Keep your checklist handy, and print off all those documents they're asking for. When it comes to PCR tests, have two copies for each traveler, just in case you need one for the airport and one for the hotel or ship. Make a copy of your vaccination card, but bring the original as well. And print out any approval documents.

Cruise lines long have been moving toward a friction-free travel experience, complete with apps (more on those later) designed to serve as your boarding pass. But when it comes to heading to new international ports, like St. Maarten , Greece , The Bahamas and Iceland , you should know that destinations have different requirements.

Despite your best efforts, though, you might discover you're unable to check in for your flight before heading to the airport. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time the day you fly to check in if necessary and maneuver though airport security.

Check your airline's rules ahead of your flight, and fill out any additional questionnaires you might see. It might ask you to scan your passport or proof of negative COVID test or vaccination. Some airlines are using external apps now like VeriFLY; United also allows you to upload copies of any visas, COVID-19 tests or vaccine cards and this made things much easier flying between Newark and The Bahamas . Save yourself the hassle and read the regulations closely. We were asked for our vaccination cards at our home airport and again at customs and immigration in Germany.

Not so with international airlines. We showed up to the airport to board our Lufthansa flight to Athens, with a stop in Munich, and were told at boarding we needed a KN95 mask or surgical mask, rather than the cloth ones we had. That meant a trip to the nearest shop to quickly buy overpriced KN95 masks ($3 per!). My mask strap snapped about 30 minutes into my flight, and thankfully, the flight attendant had spare surgical masks. I replaced my damaged mask, then found out at the airport in Munich you must have a KN95 to get into any shops, restaurants or lounges. Another 2 euros for that, and I'm wistfully thinking about my box full of KN95s sitting at home.

3. Some Airports Aren't Set Up For This New Traffic Rush.

Ports cities like Athens are accustomed to cruise passengers coming in and out of the city in droves. But others, like St. Maarten and Nassau, are new to homeporting. In addition to hosting cruise passengers, these islands also have travelers who just come to stay on land as well. That's a lot of people coming through those airports.

On our cruise from St. Maarten, which embarked and disembarked on Saturdays, we found arrival to be an efficient process -- we were through the airport in less than an hour. But on our way out, the airport was clearly overwhelmed by people. A couple of issues played into this, including the policy not to allow passengers to enter the airport more than three hours before their flights were due to leave. That meant a lot of passengers who left right from the cruise ship in the morning but had afternoon flights were left baking in the hot sun waiting to get inside. And inside was even more troublesome: The small airport was managing so many outgoing flights -- often leaving within 10 to 15 minutes of one another -- that it was standing room only for hours. Lines crisscrossed, announcements were difficult to hear and communication was spotty. Our flight left more than an hour late, and at least 60 percent of passengers ended up missing their connecting flights, making plans late at night for rebookings the next day or beyond.

The Bahamas ended up being a better experience. But -- and this is a big but -- the people who ran into problems were those who decided to fly in the same day as embarkation. It's even more important to fly in the day before, if possible, and spare yourself the stress.

If you're planning to sail from an international port, especially a smaller port, make sure you know what the rules are for your airport and be prepared. We heard about some cruise passengers who booked day-passes at hotels so they could hang out poolside rather than with the throngs at the airport.