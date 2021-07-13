Why Summer And Fall 2021 Is a Great Time to Cruise

The pandemic is a once-in-a generation event and the effect it has had on many industries has been profound and far reaching, not least on the cruise industry, which has had to think long and hard about the future during the pause.

All of the above reasons to take a cruise right now can be wrapped up into this last reason -- the experience you will have onboard for the next few months will be unique, and will hopefully not happen again. Aligned to this, you can also be part of something bigger -- the restart of an industry you love.