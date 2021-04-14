A Beginner's Guide to Accessible Cruising

Traveling with a disability can be challenging and stressful. You're always wondering if an accessible taxi will show up at the hotel on time or whether you'll have to navigate a flight of stairs to the restaurant's bathroom. When you choose a cruise for your vacation, it is possible to eliminate some unwanted surprises and reduce the level of stress. Cruises provide the traveler with more control of the situation in a structured environment.

Cruise ships, even vessels sailing under foreign flags, that dock in U.S. ports are required to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act (the law doesn't apply to international ports). You'll find wheelchair-accessible cabins, public bathrooms, theaters and restaurants. The newest ships go even further to make more amenities available to passengers with limited mobility and other disabilities.

A cruise can be a rewarding and enjoyable vacation for travelers with disabilities, but it's imperative to do your research and planning before setting sail. Here are our tips to make the most of your vacation at sea.