10 Best Honeymoon Cruises

1. Azamara Club Cruises

Why? Azamara appeals to honeymooners seeking extra personal attention and a more intimate onboard atmosphere. Plus, the line's port-intensive itineraries offer occasional overnights in port, permitting you to immerse yourself more in the local culture or have romantic dinners onshore. And, with service gratuities (as well as many beverages and shuttle buses into town) included in the cost of the cruise, you can focus more on enjoying the trip than crunching numbers.

Romantic Extras: Azamara does not offer specially designated honeymoon packages, but you can take advantage of the complimentary services of a concierge to plan your own surprises, or create a customised experience in advance with spa appointments, specialty dining reservations with private tables for two or breakfast in bed. In addition, wine is included with meals, all cabins are adorned with fresh flowers and suite passengers benefit from the service of English-trained butlers.

Caveat: Azamara has just three ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit, which could limit your selection. Standard cabins, while cosy, tend to be smaller than typical luxury staterooms.

Best Itineraries: Voyages in Asia and along the French and Italian rivieras are excellent choices, not only because of the destinations they visit but also because of the unique array of shore excursions and overnight trips. Among the most distinctive are Azamara's "AzAmazing Evenings," which are exclusive, complimentary nighttime events curated by the line once per sailing. Examples could be a choir performance at St. John's Co-Cathedral in Malta, a symphony orchestra performance in St. Petersburg or a special event in Ho Chi Minh City.