8. Royal Caribbean's AquaTheater Shows

Ships: Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas

Why We Love It: The concept of Royal Caribbean's AquaTheater is enough to make your jaw drop: high-diving and aerial performances in an amphitheatre-style pool at the back of the ship. Add state-of-the-art lighting and special effects bouncing off the water and two outdoor screens, and it's easy to see why any show at the AquaTheater is on the top of our list. Just be aware: If you're sitting in one of the first few rows, you're bound to get splashed.

