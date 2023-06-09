10 Christmas Cruise Pictures to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

There's something about Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and garland on a cruise ship that make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. For those who trade the traditional Christmas morning for a holiday cruise, the onboard festivities will make you feel right at home.

Cruise lines typically go all out for Christmas, with more low-key celebrations on Hanukkah and late-night parties on New Year's Eve. Carolers, themed crafts and surprise snow are popular treats. Santa might even make a surprise visit. While you won't find a Red Ryder B.B. gun in your cabin, pink bunny pajamas are totally acceptable.

We've handpicked our favorite Christmas cruise pictures.