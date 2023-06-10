10. Don't Be Afraid to Ask for Additional In-Room Needs from Your Steward

You can ask your cabin steward for various items, such as extra hangers for the closet, mattress toppers, extension cords solely for medical equipment and extra bath mats to place beside your bedside each night (this helps keep sand out of the bed).

We’ve also noticed that the ice bucket and tongs are sometimes not replaced during turnover day. If you want ice on a regular basis or if you don’t want ice at all during your stay, don’t be shy about letting your cabin steward know your preference.

And one last thing: If you have no intention of consuming the items in the minibar but would like to use the fridge for your own private stash of snacks, beverages, or even medications, let the steward know and they can empty the fridge for you.