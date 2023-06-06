10 Exotic Destinations You Should Visit on an Expedition Cruise

Sponsored by Cruise Critic Content Studio

Expedition cruises, in their own intrepid way, are helping to make the world more accessible. The relatively small size of expedition ships -- passenger capacities lean toward the low hundreds, not several thousands -- allows them to snuggle up to places bigger cruise ships can’t go. And when it seems like an expedition cruise has reached its limits and can’t go an inch farther, out come the Zodiacs, helicopters, kayaks and submarines, deploying travelers onward to the next leg of their journey.

To all of this, travelers are saying, "Let's go!"

Indeed, rugged and relatively isolated places around the world are showing up more frequently on travelers’ radars. Part of this can be attributed to a desire for learning, according to Navin Sawhney, Americas' chief executive officer of Ponant Yacht Cruises & Expeditions. Speaking at Seatrade’s global cruise conference in March, Sawhney noted, "a huge consciousness around protecting, learning and conservation that's driving all of this."

Considering an expedition cruise?

Check out our picks for the top 10 destinations, from those like Antarctica that might already be on your radar, to some, like the U.S. Aleutian Islands and Micronesia, that are just waiting to tempt you.