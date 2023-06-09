10 Gadgets That Enhance Your Cruise Experience

Magnets, duct tape and over-the-door-shoe bags are just some of the low-tech items knowledgeable cruisers bring with them to make life on a cruise ship even easier than it already is. You can keep packing these old standbys, but we recommend taking your packing list into the 21st century with some more modern gadgets that bring even more wow to your cruise experience.

Whether you're looking for better ways to record your cruise memories or keep your identity safe, or want to communicate more effectively with the locals in the ports you visit, a handful of high-tech gadgets may be just what you need.

Cruise Critic has rounded up some of the most useful gadgets all cruisers should consider bringing on future sailings.