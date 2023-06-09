10 Most Romantic Cruise Ship Cabins

Oceania Cruises' Penthouse Suites

Considering Oceania is one of the top lines for foodies, it's no surprise one of our favorite things about its Penthouse Suites is that there are dining tables both inside the cabin and on the balcony. They're perfect for intimate dinners on those nights when you just want to stay in with your honey rather than make small talk in the main dining room. Even better: You can order in from any of the ships' restaurants. Another standout detail? The suites provide cashmere blankets, which are ideal for snuggling up on your balcony under the stars.

